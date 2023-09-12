Your Ultimate Guide: Witness the U.S. Open Final as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka Vie for Championship Glory

Follow live updates on the U.S. Open women’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

The U.S. Open women’s singles final is set: Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American, will play Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed from Belarus.

The championship match, scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern, marks Gauff’s first appearance in a U.S. Open final, making her the first American teenager to reach the final in New York since Serena Williams in 2001. Gauff previously played in a Grand Slam final in 2022, losing to Iga Swiatek in the French Open.

Sabalenka, 25, will also make her first appearance in a U.S. Open final after reaching the semifinals in 2021 and 2022. She has had a strong performance in Grand Slams this year, winning the Australian Open and reaching the semifinals in the French Open and Wimbledon.

Here’s what you need to know about the match.

Their roads to the final.

Before the semifinals, Sabalenka had a flawless tournament, winning her first five matches without dropping a set. However, her streak was broken in the semifinals against Madison Keys, who took the first set 6-0. Sabalenka fought back and won the next two sets on tiebreakers.