Yeng Constantino’s Journey to Happiness: Overcoming Life’s Darkest Phase

Reimagined: Yeng Constantino’s Journey to Rediscovering Happiness and Creativity

Yeng Constantino, a renowned music artist, once believed that her wedding day was the pinnacle of her happiness. However, after enduring a four-year battle with mental health issues that left her creatively paralyzed and emotionally drained, Yeng realized that life had so much more to offer. In a recent interview with the Inquirer, she shared her transformative journey.

Despite the blessings in her life, Yeng confessed that she couldn’t appreciate them during her darkest days. Her supportive husband, Yan Asuncion, and their daily meals were taken for granted due to her overwhelming sadness and preoccupation with her struggles. Yeng found herself in a state of constant sadness, unable to see the beauty around her.

The turning point came after the release of her album “Synesthesia” in 2018 and the subsequent personal challenges she faced, including the loss of her mother in 2021. The accumulation of setbacks became too much for Yeng to bear, leading her to question the hardships of being human. She even contemplated the idea of escaping this pain through death.

Yeng’s mental battles had a profound impact on her ability to create music. She described how the darkness rendered her numb, unable to feel joy or fear. During this period, she could only manage to write one song in eight months, a drastic decline from her previous productivity. Yeng realized that creativity couldn’t flourish in a state of emotional absence.

Acknowledging her struggles, Yeng found solace in food and adopted it as a coping mechanism. She became a robotic figure, going through the motions of eating, lying down, watching Netflix, and spacing out. Her room remained closed off from the outside world, resembling that of a dying cat. Regaining her creative spark seemed like a distant thought as her focus shifted towards survival.

Recognizing the need for help, Yeng underwent four years of therapy and reevaluated her life’s purpose. Slowly but surely, the fog began to lift, allowing her to experience happiness again. Yeng expressed gratitude towards her therapist for their unwavering determination and patience in guiding her through this arduous journey. She also credited Gary Valenciano for reigniting her passion by inviting her to join his concert tour in the United States.

This newfound hope rekindled Yeng’s inspiration, signaling the start of a new season of creativity. With the recent acquisition of her catalog’s publishing rights, which were previously held by Star Music for 17 years, Yeng felt a surge of motivation. She now has the freedom to reimagine her songs, giving them a modern twist while retaining their timeless essence.

Excited for what lies ahead, Yeng plans to explore opportunities for her songs to be used in films or commercials. She aims to raise awareness that she now owns her catalog, recognizing the importance of securing her future as an artist. With a renewed sense of purpose, Yeng is already working on a new original studio album while promoting her upcoming EP, “Reimagined.” This EP will feature reworked versions of some of her mellower tunes, a glimpse into the musical possibilities awaiting her.

Yeng Constantino’s journey serves as a testament to the power of self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit. As she continues to evolve as an artist, Yeng embraces her past, allowing it to shape her present and future. With each step forward, she breathes new life into her songs and inspires others to find the light within their own darkness.

Reference