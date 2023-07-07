‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Engage in a Dispute Over Monthly Finances Following Costner’s Legal Triumph

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has filed new court documents seeking a guideline child support order while their litigation continues. This comes shortly after a judge ruled in Costner’s favor, ordering Baumgartner to vacate their Santa Barbara home by the end of the month. Baumgartner is requesting $248,000 per month in child support or, alternatively, the guideline rate of $217,300 per month. She is also asking for Costner to cover the children’s private school tuition, healthcare expenses, and extracurricular activities. Costner has proposed to pay approximately $52,000 per month in child support. The filing follows a report from a forensic accountant revealing Costner’s gross cash flow for 2022 as $24,518,887, or $2,043,241 per month.

Baumgartner accuses Costner of being disingenuous in his claim of prioritizing the children’s well-being during the divorce when his actions speak otherwise. She argues against the $51,940 monthly child support proposal, stating it is only 24% of the guideline amount and a minimal fraction of Costner’s available cash flow. She highlights that Costner’s monthly expenses, including expenses related to the children when they are with him, amount to $240,000.

In the divorce filing, Baumgartner initially cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation and requested joint custody of their three children. A hearing for the child custody case is scheduled for July 12. Baumgartner is also asking for additional financial support in the form of attorney’s fees and forensic costs due to the significant difference in available resources between the parties.

Costner disputes these claims and argues against paying fees and costs related to challenging the validity of their premarital agreement. He alleges that Baumgartner has incurred over $100,000 in unauthorized attorney and accounting fees since April, and he has cut off her access to joint credit cards.

Overall, the divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner involve complex financial matters and disagreements over child support and division of assets.

