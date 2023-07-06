Yellen Arrives in Beijing for Crucial Talks with Senior Chinese Officials

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Visits China to Address Tensions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has arrived in Beijing for significant meetings with senior Chinese officials. This marks her first visit to China in her current role and comes at a time of increasing tensions between the U.S. and China over national security and technology.

After arriving in Beijing, Yellen tweeted, “I am glad to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials and business leaders. We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms and to collaborate on global challenges. We will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding.”

This follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China last month, where he met with President Xi Jinping to discuss stabilizing the U.S.-China relationship. Tensions arose due to various issues, including a U.S. decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and trade disputes.

During her visit, Yellen will be discussing the responsible management of the U.S.-China relationship. She will meet with Premier Li Qiang to address economic concerns and explore potential areas of collaboration. However, a meeting with President Xi Jinping is not expected.

Yellen will also engage with Vice Premier Liu He and leading representatives of American businesses in China, hearing directly from them about opportunities and challenges. Additionally, she will attend a dinner hosted by former governor of the People’s Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan.

While specific policy breakthroughs are not anticipated, the Treasury is hoping for frank and productive conversations that will establish a foundation for future communication. Yellen previously outlined three key principles in the U.S. approach to its economic relationship with China, which include protecting national security and human rights, fostering a healthy economic competition, and promoting cooperation to address global challenges.

Topics expected to be discussed during Yellen’s visit include climate change and efforts to combat it, as well as addressing the debt faced by developing countries. Yellen highlighted the complex relationship between the U.S. and China, noting China’s shift towards a more state-driven approach and a confrontational posture towards the U.S. and its allies.

Yellen and senior officials stress that the U.S. does not support complete decoupling of the two economies. However, there is a need to diversify supply chains and guard against overdependence. In light of the new Chinese anti-espionage law and increased tensions, the U.S. has warned American companies of potential penalties for regular business activities and updated its travel advisory for China.

Overall, Yellen’s visit aims to address tensions and promote constructive dialogue between the U.S. and China.





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (3rd R) arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on July 6, 2023.

PEDRO PARDO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



