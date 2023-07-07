Woman Withdraws Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Diet Supplement Company

by

A former compliance specialist for Herbalife International of America Inc. has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against the company. Roxana Baez initially claimed she was wrongfully terminated in 2022 for assisting with an internal investigation and requesting to work remotely to care for her parents.

Baez’s attorneys filed a request with the court to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” indicating that it cannot be refiled. The reasons for the dismissal, whether a settlement was reached or other factors, were not specified in the court papers.

The lawsuit included allegations of wrongful termination, retaliation, disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and emotional distress.

