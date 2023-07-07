Woman Withdraws Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Diet Supplement Company

A former compliance specialist for Herbalife International of America Inc. has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against the company. Roxana Baez initially claimed she was wrongfully terminated in 2022 for assisting with an internal investigation and requesting to work remotely to care for her parents.

Baez’s attorneys filed a request with the court to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” indicating that it cannot be refiled. The reasons for the dismissal, whether a settlement was reached or other factors, were not specified in the court papers.

The lawsuit included allegations of wrongful termination, retaliation, disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and emotional distress.

In response to the lawsuit, Herbalife’s attorneys stated that Baez’s position was eliminated due to organizational changes and cost-cutting efforts.

Baez was initially hired as an executive assistant for Chief Compliance Officer Henry Wang in September 2015. Wang was later replaced by Julia Bailey as the chief compliance officer, and Baez was promoted to a compliance specialist position in 2018.

Bailey was terminated in August 2020 during a settlement between Herbalife and the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The settlement was related to a probe into the company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

During the investigation into Bailey’s claims of inappropriate conduct by Wang, Baez provided corroborating evidence. Bailey ultimately settled her claims, but Baez’s relationship with Wang suffered as a result.

After the settlement, Baez was excluded from meetings related to her projects and prevented from communicating directly with senior management. She was also no longer allowed to coordinate with outside counsel and auditors, or provide reports on ongoing programs.

In October 2021, Baez moved closer to her parents in Banning to assist with their care. However, in May 2022, she was instructed, along with other employees, to return to the office after temporarily working remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Human resources denied Baez’s request to continue working remotely or have flexible hours to accommodate her parents’ needs.

Last August, Baez took a medical leave and received an email about potential layoffs within the company. She was assured that her position would not be affected. However, when she returned to the office, she was informed that her position was eliminated due to budget constraints, despite Herbalife hiring new employees in her department shortly after.

The lawsuit alleges that Baez’s termination was a result of her cooperation in the investigation into Bailey’s termination and her requests for accommodations, rather than budget constraints.

Herbalife’s attorneys argue that Baez’s job was replaced with a higher-skilled position in a lower-cost region that was better suited for the required responsibilities.