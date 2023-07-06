Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray Stages Remarkable Comeback to Take Lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas as Time Ticks Down

Andy Murray is on the verge of a major victory as he takes the lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their postponed Wimbledon second round match. Murray established a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 lead before the match was halted due to the curfew at the All England Club. They will resume their match on Friday afternoon with a spot in the last 32 at stake.

Murray has been in excellent form, winning two grass-court challenger titles this summer. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has had a questionable season, despite reaching the final of the Australian Open, he has yet to secure a title. His performance on grass has been particularly poor, with a 1-3 win-loss record before Wimbledon.

However, Tsitsipas showed signs of improvement in his first-round match against Dominic Thiem, where he produced a thrilling display to claim victory in five sets. This sets up an intense rematch between Tsitsipas and Murray, who have already developed a fierce rivalry. Their previous encounter at the 2021 US Open ended with Tsitsipas winning in a prolonged tie-break, sparking controversy and bad blood between the two players.

Murray has the advantage entering the second round, as he had minimal court time in his first-round win, while Tsitsipas had a grueling five-set match. The match was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday evening, but due to the rain, it was postponed to Friday.

Tsitsipas began the match with high intensity, serving brilliantly and attacking aggressively. He dominated the first set and won it in a tie-break. However, Murray gradually turned the tide in the second set, finding weaknesses in Tsitsipas’ game and forcing errors. Murray took control and won the set in a tie-break, leveling the match.

In the third set, Murray carried his momentum forward and capitalized on Tsitsipas’ mistakes. He broke Tsitsipas’ serve early on and held on to his own serve to take the set. However, Murray suffered a scare when he slipped and appeared to injure his groin. Despite the setback, he managed to close out the set and now faces the challenge of ensuring he is fit to finish the match.

The match will resume on Friday after the completion of other matches on Centre Court. The winner will advance to the next round, where they will face Laslo Djere. Djere, primarily known for his expertise on clay courts, defeated Ben Shelton in a comeback victory earlier in the day.

