Why These Three Motors Are Destined to Fail with Daily Use – Insights from a Car Mechanic

A trusted motor expert has been thanked for warning fellow drivers about three cars that can lead to exorbitant repair costs. Scotty Kilmer, a car mechanic with over 55 years of experience, now shares his pearls of wisdom with a YouTube audience of 5.9 million users. In one of his recent videos, Kilmer singled out three cars that are considered the “least reliable” as daily drivers due to their expensive repair bills. According to Kilmer, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Jeep Wrangler, and Dodge Challenger are known to cost drivers a fortune in repairs. He specifically warned viewers about the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, calling it “terrible” and stating that “they fall apart.” He advised against purchasing the Alfa Romeo and driving it extensively unless you’re prepared for endless expenses.

Consumer Reports experts earlier this year also expressed concerns about the reliability of the 2023 model of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, based on the brand’s track record. While the luxury SUV from the Italian manufacturer Alfa is known for its aesthetics, its lack of reliability is a major issue. Kilmer further cautioned that due to its lower popularity compared to brands like Audi and BMW, finding dealerships that can service the Alfa Romeo Stelvio can be challenging. Next on the list of unreliable cars was the Jeep Wrangler, which is suitable for off-road adventures but not for everyday use.

Kilmer’s verdict is that the Jeep Wrangler, priced at £63,000, is too expensive for its ride quality and in-car technology, even though they have improved in recent years. As for the Dodge Challenger, Kilmer advised against using it as a daily driver but mentioned that it’s a fun vehicle to enjoy occasionally. He shared a negative experience with the V8 model of the car, explaining how the 750 horsepower engine was overpowering and frightening.

Fans appreciated Kilmer’s expertise, with one person calling him the “greatest car guy on YouTube.” Another individual stated, “I trust Scotty’s advice because he’s simply the best.”

