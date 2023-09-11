Why RFK Jr. believes it’s crucial to vote for a President who will fully serve their term

In a captivating interview on NewsNation Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed the importance of voting for a president who can successfully serve their entire term.

Highlighting his candidacy as a Democrat for the 2024 presidential race, Kennedy’s remark was prompted by Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent statement, asserting her readiness to assume the presidency if required. President Biden’s health and age have raised concerns throughout his tenure, and these concerns have carried over into the upcoming presidential election.

“If Kamala Harris believes she should be president, then let’s engage in a respectful competition,” Kennedy responded.

Kennedy’s comment coincides with several recent prominent incidents about the age and health of U.S. politicians. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to experience freezing episodes on two different occasions during separate press conferences in quick succession. Additionally, Senator Dianne Feinstein went missing from Senate proceedings for several months after being hospitalized with shingles.

Even President Biden’s main rival for the general election, Donald Trump, is himself no spring chicken at the age of 77. A recent poll by The Economist/YouGov revealed that 76 percent of Americans believe there should be a maximum age requirement for presidential candidates.