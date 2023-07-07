Why Our Society Needs an Increase in White-Collar Conflicts: The Musk-Zuck Ruck

Headline writers resorted to age-old clichés this week, showcasing phrases like “Mark Zuckerberg goes in for the kill,” “A hit to Elon Musk,” and “Meta lands knockout blow on Twitter,” when Facebook’s owner announced the launch of Threads.

It’s understandable why they did so. Business news can be dull compared to violent language. That’s why many men in suits love metaphors that involve combat. Ironically, the two players in this social media battle have agreed to potentially fight each other.

I, for one, hope it happens. CEOs have been tamed for far too long. By transforming them into bland figures, companies have reduced the risk to their share prices. However, this has made the world a less exciting place.

It’s hard to recall any other instances of company leaders actually physically fighting each other. Even bouts between middle managers or interns are extremely rare. The true story behind the confrontation between Zuck and Musk highlights the rarity of white-collar brawls in today’s world. I remember my former Chief Investment Officer menacingly pacing around the office with a baseball bat, which certainly made us nervous. But I never actually saw him swing it (although I did wake up on the floor once with a sore head).

Data on the frequency of office fights is scarce. Most studies, including the widely cited global survey by the International Labour Organization, Lloyd’s Register Foundation, and Gallup, don’t differentiate between physical violence and harassment.

Additionally, studies on workplace altercations tend to lump all types of occupations together, including police officers, prison wardens, accountants, and secretaries. This distorts the overall picture.

For instance, a report by the UK government’s Health and Safety Executive, which provides an occupation breakdown and distinguishes between assaults and threats, reveals that workers in “protective service” roles, like security guards, face six times the average risk of physical violence.

However, this already low risk amounts to just 1.4% of respondents. As for office workers being assaulted, only 0.8% of the 4,000 surveyed have experienced it.

In my three decades in finance, consulting, and journalism, I have never witnessed or heard of a physical altercation. When I ask others, they confirm my experiences. This has always amazed me, considering the long hours, extreme stress levels, and significant sums of money involved, which usually act as predictors of violent outbursts.

I’ve seen countless bosses delivering bad news, firing employees and denying bonuses, but they always emerged unscathed. Rival executives have glared at each other with frustration during meetings for years, but they have never resorted to physical violence.

Why is this the case? Offices are professional environments where best behavior is expected. They are places for intellectual pursuit, not displays of physical strength. Culture and teamwork are emphasized from day one. And certainly, the fear of job loss or, in extreme cases, legal consequences, plays a role.

However, these constraints don’t extend to how offices handle romance or sex. A recent US survey found that 43% of respondents who date their colleagues end up marrying them. Similarly, a substantial proportion of individuals involved in workplace romances admitted to cheating on their partner with a colleague. Half of the respondents stated they flirt in the office.

Compared to these statistics, the negligible occurrence of physical fights in offices is either a triumph of self-restraint or deliberate design. Whatever the reason, it’s something worth celebrating. Perhaps we should rethink our current obsession with working from home if office settings offer a unique level of safety.

Naturally, a showdown between Musk and Zuck is pure showmanship, contradicting the peace and love associated with white-collar professions. Nonetheless, it would make for fantastic entertainment. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is reportedly involved in the plan, and substantial charitable donations are being discussed.

Overall, I believe that leaders should put everything on the line and lead from the front. This is in stark contrast to politicians who wage wars from a safe distance or bosses who amass fortunes regardless of their results.

Encouraging two men to make fools of themselves can also serve as therapy. The world of management, now mostly bland to the point of insignificance, should take note. It’s no coincidence that Musk and Zuckerberg, who have created $1.6tn in market value combined, want to fight.

[email protected]