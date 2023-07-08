Why I’m Still Not Worried About AI: Science Fiction’s Predictions

NEWListen to Fox News articles now!

Science fiction has consistently proven its ability to accurately predict advancements in human society over the past century and a half. From smartwatches reminiscent of the “wrist radio” from “Dick Tracy” to space exploration and even the possibility of flying cars, the genre has often foreshadowed the future.

However, science fiction has also had its misses. We have yet to beam people up like in “Star Trek” or time travel.

One of the latest advancements we are witnessing from the realm of science fiction is artificial intelligence (AI). AI technology is rapidly evolving and becoming ubiquitous, contributing to various sectors of society. However, defining AI remains a challenge, as its essence continues to elude our understanding.

In English literature, one of the earliest portrayals of a robotic character can be found in L. Frank Baum’s “Oz” series with the introduction of Tik-Tok in 1907. Tik-Tok possessed speech and intelligence but lacked emotions, highlighting a key aspect of early AI concepts. Subsequently, science fiction often featured humanoid robots striving to become more human, such as “Star Trek’s” Commander Data.

Yet, alongside these portrayals, science fiction also explored the darker side of AI. Movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Blade Runner” depicted AI as potentially uncontrollable or even capable of emotions and love. These themes have further manifested in real life, as seen in the film “Her” where the protagonist falls in love with his virtual personal assistant. In today’s world, we encounter advertisements for AI girlfriends on platforms like Twitter, blurring the lines between real and simulated relationships.