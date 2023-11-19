Why America Dumped Trump: Biden Campaign Starts Reminding Voters

Will Donald Trump run for the 2024 presidential race? President Joe Biden and his team assume he will, and they’re preparing for a likely rematch by reminding voters why they ousted him from office. Biden is framing the upcoming election as a crucial one that will determine the survival of democracy. He emphasizes Trump’s efforts to end democracy and is urging voters to recognize the significance and high stakes of the next election.

The Biden campaign has switched its focus from the improving economy to persuading Americans that while they may not love him, they should be wary of Trump’s return to power. They aim to highlight Trump’s past failures as well as his new promises, such as anti-immigration policies, climate change denial, and the threat to Roe v. Wade, expressing concerns about his plans to impose more autocratic rule.

With an aggressive campaign approach, the team has already started running digital ads targeting Trump in key states. They are scaling their efforts as polls show Biden trailing Trump. Democratic consultants and anti-Trump Republicans have urged for a more proactive campaign, recognizing that Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race. The Biden team is acknowledging the reality that Trump benefits from the lack of media attention following his banishment from Twitter.

The campaign aims to ensure that Trump’s controversial remarks and proposals receive widespread attention quickly, pointing out instances where Trump echoed language used by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. According to Democratic consultant Steve Schale, Biden’s prior successful strategy against Trump involved warning against his return to power and offering an alternative based on traditional American norms and values. While recent polls show Biden’s overall weakness, his best performance against Trump suggests that he should be on the offensive early on in the campaign.

As Biden’s campaign engages with Trump, the impact on the upcoming Republican contests remains unclear. However, it’s apparent that Biden’s team is taking early action to set the dynamics that could lead to a successful race. Despite concerns from both parties, the campaign sees engaging with Trump as a smart move without the risk of focusing on him too much.

Overall, President Biden and his campaign anticipate a 2024 election showdown with Trump and are gearing up to address the urgency and high stakes of the race by reminding voters of Trump’s past failures while highlighting the threat of his return to power.

Reference