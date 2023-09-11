Why a Citizens’ Assembly Excluding Many like the Last One is Inadequate for its Purpose?

Are you aware of how citizens’ assemblies are assembled? Do you know who appoints the facilitators and leaders? In the recent assembly on the Repeal of the Eighth Amendment, women hurt by abortion were not allowed to speak. How is it acceptable to replace elected officials with unelected individuals who are not accountable to the people? While consensus-building is commended, it seems undemocratic to exclude voices and pander to the lowest common denominator. A factual and balanced debate on this subject would be welcome, but is it likely? Time will tell.

Ireland recently experienced a rare September heatwave, with temperatures exceeding their long-term averages by a minimum of 3C and in some cases, over 5C. Meanwhile, there have been devastating floods in several countries around the world, causing loss of life and destruction. These impacts are just the beginning, as the effects of climate change, such as heatwaves, floods, droughts, and crop failures, continue to worsen. Our current economic system does not offer solutions to these crises. Reports show that emissions are not decoupling from GDP and we are far off track from reducing global temperatures. We must act now to prevent a rise above 1.5C, as there is no time for incremental changes. Radical action is needed for the planet to thrive.

In light of the proposed new speed restrictions, it is important to consider both speed management and time management. While the existing speed limits may not be excessive, there are often drivers who obstruct traffic by going too slow. Additionally, poor time management can lead us to take unnecessary risks on the road. We don’t need government directives to improve our punctuality and allow for extra time in our journeys.

The current speed limit of 80km on rural roads is too fast considering their bendy and narrow nature. It is crucial to educate learner drivers on how to slow down using gears and brakes. When going downhill, being in a lower gear allows for better control of the car when braking at high speeds.

The statue of Theobald Wolfe Tone in Bantry serves as a reminder of the ideals that established our nation of freedom and democracy. Unfortunately, false connections to Wolfe Tone have been made to legitimize the criminal activities of the illegal IRA. Sinn Féin has perpetuated these falsehoods and tries to influence young minds through concerts. We must protect the ideals of Wolfe Tone from the lies of rabble rousers. True democracy requires patriotic citizens to dispel misinformation and uphold the truth.

