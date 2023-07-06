When Humility Meets Embarrassment: A Perspective from Inquirer Opinion

I was just finalizing my article for this week, eager to meet my deadline. However, before I could submit it, I received an unexpected message from a coworker who is currently in France for both business and a wedding. For over 15 years, French college students have been coming to the Philippines to volunteer with our NGO. This collaboration has grown, with some French universities even accrediting our work as a course. So, it was quite surprising when I received a message from my coworker that was unrelated to work. It was a brief report about his visit to the Basilica of St. Therese of Lisieux, a French Catholic cathedral. This was his first time visiting the basilica, most likely to attend mass, and he was amazed to see a large painting on one side depicting the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution. The painting was even framed with a reference to the Philippine flag. He expressed his surprise and humility. It was unexpected to find such a politically significant painting in a place that is primarily dedicated to religious matters. The Basilica of St. Therese of Lisieux is one of the most visited religious sites in France, second only to Lourdes. To have Filipinos portrayed in a major painting inside this revered basilica is truly unique and awe-inspiring. It seems that the Carmelite Order, who oversee the basilica, and the authorities of the Catholic Church in France considered the EDSA People Power Revolution to be more of a religious miracle than a political event. My coworker’s feelings of surprise and humility as a Filipino were completely justified. How could a Filipino not feel proud of being the first to overthrow a dictator through a spontaneous, peaceful movement that aimed to protect rebel soldiers from a much stronger military force? Civilians shielded a small rebel group that was holed up in two military camps. These civilians, who had spent over a decade resenting and fearing the very same military personnel they were now protecting, played a significant role. It was a cardinal of the Church who implored Filipinos to safeguard the rebels from the rest of the military. Additionally, the sight of nuns praying the rosary, joining and even leading the multitude of ordinary Filipinos who responded to the cardinal’s call, must have added to the power of the revolution. Considering the circumstances – a critical moment in history when only violence could have defeated violent regimes, when hundreds of thousands of people who gathered at EDSA had no previous connection outside of their families and friends, when flowers and rosaries proved mightier than tanks and guns – those four days in EDSA seemed divinely guided. Today, this miraculous and peaceful revolution is immortalized in a major painting in the Basilica of St. Therese of Lisieux in France. Sainte-Therese is known as the patron saint of florists, among other things, and EDSA was marked by flowers as much as by rosaries. The deep historical connection between the Philippines and the Carmelite Order is another link that binds the miracle of Filipinos at EDSA and the Basilica of Sainte-Therese in Lisieux. As Filipinos, we have every right to feel proud – and we do. Standing inside the magnificent Basilica in Lisieux, Filipinos can’t help but feel humbled by the admiration and honor bestowed upon us. It almost feels like I was urged to write something about the EDSA People Power Revolution because I received that message just before submitting my original article for this week’s column. Perhaps it was a way to counter the shame many Filipinos have been experiencing lately. In just a matter of days, we have been confronted with shocking and embarrassing events. First, there was the appointment of a presidential adviser who had been disbarred by the Supreme Court due to actions that were unbecoming of someone in a noble profession. Then, there was the controversy surrounding a tourism video that included scenes of other countries’ beautiful places as if they were our own. These two incidents have been humbling in the sense of embarrassment, portraying the opposite of what is honorable and beautiful about our culture and people. It was necessary for me to experience a sense of humility through the admiration of others to counter the negative perception caused by these recent controversies. I understand that many other Filipinos need reassurance that all is not lost, and that we still value decency, honor, and our unique creativity. A simple message about a Basilica, a painting, a flag, a peaceful revolution, and a miracle has been perfectly timed for our wounded souls. Although the EDSA People Power Revolution took place 37 years ago and many may have forgotten about it or were not even born then, Filipino pride is not a thing of the past. It is our birthright, if we choose to claim it. And claiming it means living with decency, honesty, and a commitment to serving others or “bayanihan.” On the other hand, Filipino shame has had its share of occasions in the past. Our history is marked by numerous betrayals, where greed and ego took precedence over patriotism and the common good. Our history also includes local leaders who chose to gain wealth and prestige from foreign powers instead of protecting their fellow Filipinos. Sadly, we continue to witness turncoats and traitors exploiting the innocent, and being idolized for doing so. We have seen both the best and the worst in ourselves. Each day presents us with countless opportunities to be the best version of ourselves or the worst. It is the challenge we face as citizens, to be responsible, accountable, and, whenever possible, to go beyond our own interests to help those in great need within our society. Pursuing virtue is never easy; it is a daily struggle. But is living in shame truly an option?

