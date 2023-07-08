What you need to know about the movie ‘Sound of Freedom’ and its connection to QAnon

“Sound of Freedom” is not a depiction of QAnon conspiracy fantasies, which have been associated with extremism and violence, such as the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The antagonists in the film are ordinary criminals, not the mysterious occult group imagined by QAnon believers.

However, the movie has been promoted on QAnon message boards, and some criticize it for aligning with the movement. QAnon is based on the false belief that a highly organized network of elite individuals worldwide is involved in the kidnapping of children, engaging in sexual exploitation, and harvesting their blood.

This is partially because both Ballard and the actor portraying him, Caviezel, have expressed support for some of the most outlandish claims made by QAnon.

Ballard, at one point, entertained a viral theory that suggested the online furniture retailer Wayfair was involved in the sale of children, supposedly concealing them in overpriced storage cabinets. In a Twitter video in July 2020, Ballard stated, “Law enforcement’s going to flush that out and we’ll get our answers sooner than later, but I want to tell you this: children are sold that way.” There is no evidence to support this theory, which has led to threats against Wayfair employees and hindered genuine efforts to combat child trafficking.

A month later, Ballard acknowledged in an interview with the New York Times that the support from conspiracy theorists has its pros and cons. He mentioned, “Some of these theories have allowed people to open their eyes, so now it’s our job to flood the space with real information so that the facts can be shared.”

Caviezel, who was recruited by Ballard to star in the film based on his performances in “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) and “The Passion of the Christ” (2004), has embraced even more extreme theories.

In October 2021, the actor appeared at a QAnon conference in Las Vegas, delivering a speech that included a quote from Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart” and one of QAnon’s main slogans, “The storm is upon us,” referencing the movement’s fight against the imagined pedophile cabal.

During the promotion of “Sound of Freedom,” Caviezel has emphasized one particular belief of QAnon: the notion that child traffickers extract adrenochrome, a substance believed to possess life-giving properties, from children’s blood.

Speaking at an Oklahoma conference associated with QAnon in 2021, Caviezel mentioned that Ballard wanted to join him but was engaged in rescuing children from the darkest corners of society, where adrenochrome extraction allegedly takes place.

When asked for further explanation, Caviezel emotionally stated, “If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline. These people who engage in such actions deserve no mercy. This is one of the finest films I’ve ever worked on, on par with Academy Award-level productions.”

In reality, adrenochrome is a relatively ordinary chemical compound resulting from the oxidation of adrenaline, although Hunter S. Thompson portrayed it as a super-drug favored by pedophiles in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”