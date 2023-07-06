What type of sustainability research is most popular in business schools?

Sign up now to receive free updates on business education. We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email every morning, summarizing the latest news in the field.

In a comprehensive analysis by the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) for the FT, it was found that articles on environmental, social, and governance factors (ESG) were the most popular among organizations over the past three years. The SSRN’s data provides insight into the interest and impact of research beyond academia, reflecting various perspectives on investment performance and disclosure.

The research papers highlighted a level of skepticism surrounding ESG, with most of the top 50 downloaded papers since 2020 focusing on ESG in their titles and contents. The emphasis was mainly on the “E” of environment and climate change. The most downloaded paper, “Valuing ESG: Doing Good or Sounding Good?” by Bradford Cornell and Aswath Damodaran, examined the hype around ESG and its actual impact. This paper, published in the Journal of Impact and ESG Investing, cautioned against the inflated claims surrounding ESG’s potential.

Another notable paper, “The End of ESG” by Alex Edmans, argued against the need for a specialized term for ESG, suggesting that it is not superior or inferior to other intangible assets that contribute to long-term financial and social returns. Additionally, “The Effects of Mandatory ESG Disclosure Around the World” by Philip Krueger and his co-authors explored the positive effects of ESG disclosure regulations on capital markets.

Machine learning was employed in the fourth-place paper, “Firm-level Climate Change Exposure” by Zacharias Sautner, which analyzed the attention given to climate change exposure during earnings calls. This research uncovered insights into important outcomes such as job creation in green technologies and green patenting.

While the papers were typically published in peer-reviewed academic journals or policy papers, their availability on SSRN’s platform allowed for a broader readership and access to fresh insights. The data offered by SSRN also highlighted the most downloaded individual authors and their affiliated universities, demonstrating which institutions are producing widely read research on sustainability.

Although downloads can’t fully measure research impact, they provide valuable insights for filtering through academic research and finding relevant papers that resonate with industry practitioners.

