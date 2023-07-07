What is the reason for Ryan Reynolds being present on LinkedIn?

Subscribe to receive regular updates on Life & Arts. We will send you a myFT Daily Digest email every morning with the latest news in Life & Arts. Before venturing into football as a co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds was primarily known as a popular movie star. He gained fame for playing the lead role in the Marvel comics-inspired franchise Deadpool, as well as starring in films like Free Guy and The Adam Project. On his LinkedIn profile, Reynolds takes a humorous approach and describes himself as having a “proven track record” and being capable of “delivering consistent results,” using the language commonly found on the professional networking site. With over 2 million followers, Reynolds’ profile also showcases his skills in writing, re-writing, tweeting, mixing cocktails, backend engineering software platforms, and even watching lower-tier Welsh football matches, ranging from excellent to awful.

Reynolds is not the only celebrity to establish a presence on LinkedIn, a platform largely used by “thought leaders” (as defined by Urban Dictionary as individuals who arrogantly claim expertise). Mindy Kaling, for instance, includes her Tony award for the musical A Strange Loop in her honors and awards section. However, Jennifer Lopez seems to have received unfairly low recognition for her acting skills on the platform, despite her notable performances in movies like Out of Sight and the Golden Globe-nominated Hustlers.

It is unlikely that Jennifer Lopez spends her nights updating her career experiences on LinkedIn after a hard day’s work – she likely has a team to handle that. Nevertheless, it remains strange to see celebrities with their star power mingling with white-collar workers on a platform notorious for its cringeworthy posts. LinkedIn often faces criticism for the self-promotion displayed in posts about morning routines, luxury cars, and expensive watches. To attract more high-profile individuals, LinkedIn has introduced “top voices” badges, a category that includes not just celebrities but also entrepreneurs and social activists. Some celebrities are invited to join, while others already have an established presence on the platform. Historically, Instagram and Twitter have been more suitable for celebrities to promote their upcoming projects. Social media presence has become increasingly important for personal brands, as publishers consider celebrities’ following on social media when evaluating book deals. However, having a large following does not guarantee product sales; it is just one factor among many considered by publishers.

The recent surge of celebrities joining LinkedIn cannot be solely attributed to the decline of Twitter. The trend began before Elon Musk’s takeover and was driven by celebrities’ forays into business. According to Daniel Roth, the editor-in-chief of LinkedIn, there has been a 37% increase in professional athletes using the platform in the past five years. These athletes aim to exhibit a different side of themselves, one that the public does not often see. For example, US footballer Amobi Okugo shares financial advice through his “Frugal Athlete” business, while Raphaël Varane, a Manchester United player, invests in Kobi, a company that brings sports into the workplace. On LinkedIn, they have the opportunity to discuss topics beyond their on-field or on-court performances and are treated as business thinkers – a role they embrace.

Numerous celebrity accounts on LinkedIn are clearly fake, such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s account based in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, which lists his employer as Real Madrid, a club he left five years ago. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss, however, use the platform for legitimate business purposes. They offer insights into their latest projects, market themselves to potential partners, investors, and consumers. Paltrow positions herself as a leader of a start-up empowering multi-faceted, busy women who can balance family and work commitments. Ryan Reynolds’ LinkedIn profile focuses primarily on his entrepreneurial endeavors, including the gin business he sold to Diageo and his part-ownership of Mint Mobile, a phone company acquired by T-Mobile.

The presence of celebrities on LinkedIn reflects the new ordinariness of celebrity culture. In the past, stars like Richard Burton were known for their charismatic and rebellious personalities, becoming cultural icons associated with flamboyance and a turbulent lifestyle. Today’s celebrities take a safer approach, operating in a more corporate environment. LinkedIn, with its seemingly mundane content, provides a relatively safe space for celebrities in the world of social media.

Jenna Drenten, an associate professor of marketing, notes the peculiarity of our current times – as social media brings celebrities closer to ordinary people, celebrities become more ordinary themselves, while regular individuals are becoming more glamorous. Influencers gain fame by curating a glamorous lifestyle on Instagram. However, not everyone is won over by LinkedIn’s boasting and self-promotion. When I asked a friend who works with sports stars whether he would advise them to use LinkedIn, he was adamant: “I detest LinkedIn with a furious passion.” In other words, his answer was a resounding no.

