‘We Chose to Build When We Couldn’t Buy’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this bass player and his wife faced a challenging situation as they tried to purchase a home in Tallaght, Dublin. However, they decided to take a unique approach and instead purchased a site in their desired estate with plans to build their own house. Liza Dorgan and her husband Dave Murphy had been living in Mullingar for 14 years but wanted to be closer to Liza’s parents in Tallaght. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t find a suitable house within their budget. Liza decided to search for sites for sale instead of houses, which led her to a site on Bancroft Road that already had planning permission for a three-bedroom house. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the couple purchased the site in July 2020 for €140,000. They faced difficulties finding reliable tradesmen and faced delays due to the pandemic, but with the guidance of engineer John Madden, they were able to overcome these obstacles. The construction began in December 2020 and was completed in January 2022. The house features a contemporary design with open-plan living space and a minimalist staircase. The kitchen has black units and a large granite-topped island. The couple decided to treat themselves with high-end appliances after enduring the challenges of building their own home. The entire house is decorated in black and white with pops of color in the furnishings. The bedrooms upstairs continue the black and white theme, with one bedroom featuring a balcony overlooking the back garden. The south-facing back garden has a patio, artificial grass, and decking with seating and a table. The couple has also converted a cabin in the garden into an office for their fire safety and prevention business. Now that their children are leaving home, they have decided to sell the house and downsize in the same area. While building their own home was more expensive and stressful than buying a pre-built house, they still encourage others to consider this option with proper planning and preparation. Sherry FitzGerald is listing the property for €595,000.

Reference