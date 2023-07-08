War in Sudan Could Not Have Been Avoided

The responsibility for the upheaval in Sudan lies not only with the Saudis but also with the R.S.F. and S.A.F., who jointly orchestrated a coup in October 2021, leading to the dissolution of Sudan’s transitional government. This power-sharing agreement further strengthened the military’s authority and delayed the establishment of a civilian government. Despite widespread protests against military rule, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Britain welcomed this agreement.

Since the conflict began on April 15, the R.S.F. and S.A.F. have violated at least 17 cease-fires, resulting in escalating violence. El Geneina, a city with a population of over half a million, has been described as one of the most devastated places on Earth. Parts of Khartoum are currently deprived of basic necessities like running water and electricity. Evacuation remains extremely challenging in these dire circumstances.

Throughout this crisis, international leaders have disregarded the Sudanese people and their pleas for support. More than 8,000 neighborhood resistance committees, trade unions, and women’s groups participated in the Revolutionary Charter for Establishing People’s Power, which outlines a grassroots approach to democracy. These groups refuse to cooperate with the Sudanese military and its brutal offshoot, the R.S.F., which have been responsible for genocides and violence since Sudan gained independence.

The R.S.F. has a dark history, originating from a militia commissioned by the government to suppress a rebellion in Darfur. It has been accused of committing crimes against humanity. Although it reportedly fell under S.A.F. authority in 2017, it maintained a degree of autonomy. Over time, the R.S.F. has evolved, gaining power, weapons, and capital through alliances with groups like the Wagner group, the U.A.E, and Libya. The collision between the R.S.F. and the institution that created it was inevitable, resulting in devastating consequences for ordinary Sudanese people.

As a result of this crisis, I was among those forced to flee Sudan against my will. Unfortunately, the international community often benefits from Sudan’s instability. The R.S.F. and the S.A.F. control illicit trading and commercial networks, which contribute to Sudan’s dependence on imports. Additionally, since the signing of the Khartoum Process in 2014, the R.S.F. has played a significant role in preventing migration from Sudan to Europe. While not formally partnering with the R.S.F., the international community may have unintentionally enabled the violence perpetrated by the R.S.F. against marginalized groups in Sudan.

