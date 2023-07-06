Walt Nauta, valet of Trump, pleads not guilty in documents case

In a surprising turn of events, Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s valet, pleaded not guilty today to charges of assisting the former president in concealing classified documents from federal authorities. Accompanied by his new Florida-based lawyer, Nauta made his plea as the case progresses.

Nauta and Trump were both indicted in June on 38 counts related to mishandling classified documents. His arraignment had been scheduled on two previous occasions but was postponed due to difficulties in finding a Florida-licensed lawyer and travel issues.

Prior to his arraignment, Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a reputable criminal defense attorney with a main law office in Fort Pierce. This strategic move aligns Nauta with a lawyer familiar with the trial judge, who is based in the same region. Dadan joined Nauta in court, along with his Washington lawyer, Stanley Woodward, who entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

During the brief court appearance, Nauta confirmed that he had reviewed the indictment by stating, “Yes, Your Honor.” After the arraignment, Nauta and his legal team left the courthouse without providing any comments to reporters, entering a sleek Black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Trump pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on June 13, where he faced charges such as willful retention of national defense information. However, Nauta’s arraignment was postponed on that day and further delayed due to the lawyer situation and a canceled flight from New Jersey.

The indictment, filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors, accuses Nauta of collaborating with Trump to hide records that the former president had taken from the White House after his term ended in January 2021.

According to the prosecution, Nauta moved boxes of documents with classification markings, under Trump’s instruction, to ensure they wouldn’t be discovered by a Trump lawyer responsible for retrieving classified records for the government. Subsequently, the Justice Department received a false claim that a thorough search had been conducted, and all subpoenaed documents had been returned.

Surveillance camera footage, which the Justice Department had obtained through a subpoena, captured Nauta’s actions of relocating the boxes. Agents and prosecutors cited this evidence as probable cause for a crime in their warrant application to search Mar-a-Lago in August. The application has recently been unsealed, revealing this information.

The prosecution also alleges that Nauta misled the FBI during an interview last year by claiming ignorance of any boxes of documents being brought to Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Nauta, a Navy veteran who previously served as Trump’s valet at the White House and continued as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago, has been a constant presence by Trump’s side. He accompanied Trump during their recent appearance at the Miami courthouse and even joined him afterward at the renowned Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he assisted in facilitating selfies with supporters eager to capture moments with the former president.