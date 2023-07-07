Veterinarian in LA County Claims Concealment of K9’s Tragic Death in Hot Car

In 2020, a lawsuit was filed over the death of a K9 named Spike from the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Spike died after being locked in a hot car.

The veterinarian who filed the lawsuit claimed that her name was used in an attempt to cover up the death.

The lawsuit alleges that there was no investigation into Spike’s death and no disciplinary action against his handler.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.

Download the app

A veterinarian has filed a lawsuit regarding the death of a police dog named Spike. The lawsuit alleges a cover-up within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, involving the fabrication of the veterinarian’s medical opinion to avoid public scrutiny over the death. According to the lawsuit, Yolanda Cassidy, an expert in “tactical K9 casualty care,” claims that the department falsely attributed Spike’s death to causes other than being trapped in the hot car, damaging her reputation.

Spike, a 6-year-old black Labrador assigned to the department’s Arson Explosives Detail, was left in a patrol car with the windows up for several hours in September 2020. The lawsuit suggests that his handler may have forgotten to leave the car running and the air conditioner on. As a result, Spike tragically died in a torturous manner due to negligence or recklessness.

The lawsuit further accuses former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his colleagues of releasing a fraudulent memo to cover up Spike’s death. The memo falsely quoted Cassidy, stating that Spike’s death was partially due to an underlying medical condition and possibly choking on his own vomit. However, the lawsuit reveals that Cassidy never examined Spike and was not present on the day he was taken to the vet.

The lawsuit alleges a lack of proper investigation and discipline

Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva helped cover up Spike’s death by releasing a “fraudulent memo,” according to the lawsuit.



Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images







The lawsuit alleges that Villanueva and his department officials fabricated the involvement of Cassidy to make their lies seem credible. The lawsuit claims that Villanueva has continued to make false statements and defend the accuracy of the memo, despite Cassidy’s efforts to correct the record through media outlets.

The lawsuit also highlights the lack of investigation within the sheriff’s department and the absence of disciplinary action against Spike’s handler. According to the lawsuit, employees within the department reached out to Cassidy after Spike’s death, fearing a cover-up. The lawsuit concludes that Spike, as a dedicated service dog, deserved proper investigation and honest recognition for his service.

Reference