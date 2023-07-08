Value of pre-owned electric vehicles plummets in 2023

Electric car owners are experiencing a significant drop in the value of their vehicles this year, particularly in the used car market. Exclusive data reveals that all 20 cars that have suffered the biggest decline in price since the beginning of the year are electric vehicles (EVs). Surprisingly, not a single EV appears in the list of the 20 vehicles that have seen the highest increase in value during the first half of 2023. This means that some second-hand EVs are now more affordable than their petrol counterparts, which is great news for drivers looking to enter the electric car market at a lower cost. Let’s take a look at the top 10 EVs that have experienced the largest price drops, and explore why the value of used electric cars is decreasing at such a rapid rate.

These rankings are based on data provided by car valuations provider cap hpi, which compares the average price of a three-year-old car with 30,000 miles on the clock on January 1st to the price of a similar example six months later on June 30th. It’s important to note that these figures only include mainstream models, excluding supercars, niche vehicles, and uncommon models.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 EVs with the biggest price drops:

10. Vauxhall Mokka-e (2020-present) – Price drop: 32.0%

The Vauxhall Mokka-e stands out with its unique design and vibrant color options. However, this hasn’t prevented a significant deflation in value, with three-year-old models losing nearly £7,000 of their worth in the last six months.

9. Volkswagen e-Golf (2014-2020) – Price drop: 32.6%

The e-Golf was Volkswagen’s attempt to electrify its popular models before the launch of the ‘ID’ range. It has experienced a notable 32.6% decline in value over the past six months.

8. Renault Zoe (2019-present) – Price drop: 32.7%

The Renault Zoe has become a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and compact EV. However, its value has dropped by almost £5,000 in the first half of 2023, representing a 32.7% decline.

7. Hyundai Ioniq (2016-2022) – Price drop: 33.1%

The Hyundai Ioniq was one of the brand’s early attempts at producing a mainstream electric model. Despite offering a range of almost 200 miles on a single charge, its value has dropped significantly in the past six months.

6. Nissan Leaf (2017-present) – Price drop: 33.2%

Assembled in Britain, the Nissan Leaf has been one of the most popular electric cars since its introduction. However, its used value has experienced a whopping 33.2% drop in the first half of 2023 due to the decline in demand for used EVs.

5. Hyundai Kona Electric (2018-2022) – Price drop: 33.5%

The first-generation Hyundai Kona Electric boasted an impressive range of up to 300 miles, making it a notable contender in the affordable EV market. Nonetheless, its value has declined by almost £7,500 in the first six months of this year.

These figures highlight the current challenges facing the used EV market. However, they also present an opportunity for consumers interested in purchasing an electric vehicle at a reduced cost. With electric cars becoming more affordable, it’s an excellent time for individuals to embrace sustainable transportation.

