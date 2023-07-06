ValleyCats Reach Midway Point with Strong Performance

TROY — Despite the recent loss of key players, the Tri-City ValleyCats offense continues to perform well. While the bullpen has been reliable, the starting pitching needs improvement.

Nevertheless, the ValleyCats have reached the halfway point of the Frontier League season with their best record during Manager Pete Incaviglia’s tenure. Currently standing at 28-19 and in second place in the East, they are set to face the Empire State Greys in their 48th game of the regular season.

More importantly, the ValleyCats have shown positive momentum, winning 14 of their last 19 games, including five of their last six. Incaviglia expressed confidence in his team, praising their strong work ethic and tenacity. However, he acknowledged that there are areas that need improvement, particularly the starting pitching, while highlighting the strength of the bullpen.

Tri-City has struggled to achieve quality starts, having gone eight games without one at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs. Currently, the ValleyCats rank 10th in the Frontier League with a team ERA of 5.08. Despite this, Elijah Gill has been a consistent performer with a 5-2 record and a 4.65 ERA.

One of the challenges the ValleyCats face is their young pitching staff, with no starters older than 25. Incaviglia mentioned that he is still actively searching for additional starting pitchers and hopes to find a suitable candidate soon. However, finding pitchers capable of throwing 80 to 100 pitches is proving to be a challenge.

Despite the pitching struggles, the ValleyCats have a winning record and are ahead of their performance at the same point in the previous two seasons. With the top three teams in the East qualifying for the playoffs, Incaviglia remains optimistic about their chances.

On the offensive side, the ValleyCats have been impressive, ranking near the top of the Frontier League in hitting. They currently stand as the second-highest team in terms of home runs, with 76, and have a batting average of .284, placing them third in the league. Even without Trey Hair and Carson McCusker, who signed with other organizations, Tri-City has managed to average 8.3 runs in the seven games they have played without them.

Center fielder Jaxon Hallmark and utility player Robbie Merced have stepped up in recent games to compensate for the absence of Hair and McCusker. Additionally, shortstop Pavin Parks, who leads the league with 46 walks, has been recovering from a slow start.

Incaviglia acknowledged the importance of veterans, such as Cito Culver, Aaron Altherr, and Reymin Guduan, in setting the tone in the clubhouse. With their steady presence, the team remains grounded and unaffected by the highs and lows of the season.

Overall, the ValleyCats are in a good position for the remainder of the season. Incaviglia emphasized the goal of bringing home a championship trophy and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to continue improving and performing at a high level.

