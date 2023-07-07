USDA Approves Lab-Grown Meat Companies

The United States Department of Agriculture has granted permission to two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell lab-grown chicken, making the country the second to approve the sale and consumption of lab-cultivated meat after Singapore. This decision comes as a victory for activists who have been advocating for the humane treatment of livestock and the reduction of environmental impacts caused by traditional meat production. By introducing lab-grown meat to the market, Singapore and the United States are helping to reduce the demand for traditional meat and the emission of greenhouse gases.

However, the question remains: is lab-made chicken safe to consume? In this article, we will delve into the USDA’s historic approval of lab-grown meat and explore its potential benefits and drawbacks, allowing you to make an informed decision about trying it.

Let’s start by discussing the details of the approval of lab-grown meat. According to the Associated Press, US regulators have approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, with Upside Foods and Good Meat being authorized as the first companies to offer lab-grown meat. However, no specific timeline for the availability of their products to the public has been provided by either company. CNN reports that both Upside Foods and Good Meat plan to introduce their lab-grown creations in restaurants. Good Meat has even announced a partnership with renowned restaurateur and chef José Andrés to bring lab-grown food to a restaurant in Washington, DC. Similarly, Upside Foods will launch its lab-grown meat at a San Francisco restaurant called Bar Crenn. In addition, Yahoo Finance has revealed that Upside Foods will soon hold a contest, where consumers can enter for a chance to be among the first in the United States to eat Upside’s cultivated chicken.

Now, let’s explore what lab-grown meat actually is. The European Food Information Council defines lab-grown meat as meat that is produced from animal cell cultures. The process involves taking stem cells from a live animal, which have the potential to develop into specialized cells like muscle, liver, and blood cells. These stem cells are then placed in tanks called bioreactors, which contain culture media that provide essential nutrients. Over time, the stem cells transform into fat, muscle, and connective tissue, the three main components of meat. The separated cells are then assembled to create the desired type of meat, a process known as “scaffolding,” which allows researchers to convert the cells into mincemeat or steak.

In terms of taste, former CNN reporter Julia Horowitz had the opportunity to try a lab-grown meatball from Ivy Farm Technologies. She described the meat as “a bit dense and on the smaller side, not exactly the classic version you imagine melting in your mouth at an Italian restaurant,” but also praised its full and savory flavor. However, it may still take some time before lab-grown meat is readily available in your local grocery stores.

Now, let’s discuss the pros and cons of lab-grown meat. One of the most celebrated benefits of lab-cultivated meat is its potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As per Smithsonian Magazine, Upside Foods’ Vice President of Product and Regulation, Eric Schulze, emphasizes that scaling up production is the next challenge. Traditional animal raising practices contribute to a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. Lab-grown meat production requires less land than traditional meat production, which would have a positive impact on land conservation. Good Meat’s co-founder and CEO, Josh Tetrick, highlights that lab-cultivated meat production eliminates the need for the vast amounts of land and water used to raise animals for slaughter. Moreover, lab-grown meat could eliminate the ethical concerns surrounding animal treatment in food factories and ensure that meat products are free from disease-causing microbes. Additionally, labs have the potential to enhance the nutritional value of meat by fortifying it with essential vitamins and minerals.

However, there are some potential downsides to lab-grown meat. For instance, the taste of lab-grown meat might not match the expectations of consumers used to traditional meat. Additionally, the public’s perception and trust in lab-grown meat may hinder its widespread acceptance as consumers often associate meat with being farm-raised, not lab-created. Furthermore, the mass production of lab-grown meat could potentially lead to job losses in traditional farming and production sectors. And although lab-grown meat has the potential to be more efficient and cost-effective, it could also encourage overconsumption and contribute to issues like obesity. Ironically, as production scales up, lab-grown meat could also have a negative impact on the environment, as projections suggest it could generate higher levels of carbon dioxide.

In conclusion, the United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light for two companies to sell lab-grown meat, which will first be tested in select restaurants. This historic decision marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and humane future for the meat industry. Whether or not you’re willing to try a lab-cultivated meal soon is a personal choice, but it’s clear that lab-grown meat has the potential to revolutionize the way we produce and consume meat. For the latest updates on food technology, artificial intelligence, and more, be sure to check out Inquirer Tech.

