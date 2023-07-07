US Environmental Protection Agency: The Slowing Global Ban of a Brain-Harming Pesticide Post its US Ban

On his inaugural day as President, Joe Biden made it clear that his administration would reevaluate the previous decision to allow the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which poses a threat to children’s brain development. Subsequently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a ban on the use of the chemical on food products. The ban was applauded for its potential to safeguard the health of children, farmworkers, and the general public. However, during a meeting at the Stockholm Convention, a senior EPA policy adviser named Karissa Kovner defended chlorpyrifos and opposed its inclusion in the convention’s list of banned chemicals.

Kovner’s stance raised concerns among attendees, who felt that she was hindering progress toward protecting communities affected by pollution. Kovner clarified that her role was to represent the United States rather than prioritizing public health and the environment. She explained that the EPA’s regulations differ from those of the Stockholm Convention, and the decisions made are based on scientific research.

The US delegation, including Kovner, has faced criticism for opposing chemical restrictions at the convention. Many perceive their actions as prioritizing industry interests over global health and environmental protection. The US, known for its powerful chemical companies, has been slower than other countries in banning toxic substances. While the US has supported some restrictions in the past, this support often comes with exemptions beneficial to American industries.

The Stockholm Convention was established to address the limitations of individual countries’ regulations and prevent the cross-border spread of toxic chemicals. These pollutants, known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), accumulate in the environment, animals, and humans. Indigenous communities in the Arctic, where these chemicals tend to accumulate, are particularly affected. The pollutants can transfer through the food chain, with humans at the top, resulting in potential harm to infants through exposure from the umbilical cord and breast milk.

The US, as a non-ratifying member of the Stockholm Convention, wields influence through active participation and advocacy for industry-friendly exemptions. The US delegation often challenges the evidence supporting restrictions and proposes specific exemptions. Recent examples include opposing the ban on a flame retardant chemical and advocating for the aerospace industry’s interests.

Kovner’s interactions with stakeholders, including the aerospace industry and chemical industry trade groups, have raised concerns about the EPA’s alignment with industry interests. The Stockholm Convention’s member countries have allowed exemptions for certain uses of the flame retardant chemical and engaged in discussions regarding another compound, UV-328, due to Kovner’s involvement.

Overall, the US delegation’s actions at the Stockholm Convention have drawn criticism for impeding efforts to address global pollution and failing to prioritize public health and the environment.

