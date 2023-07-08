US approves first drug for slowing progression of Alzheimer’s

The US has fully approved the first drug to effectively slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, with a decision pending in the UK. The drug, called lecanemab or Leqembi, has been hailed as a significant advancement in the fight against the disease. The approval was based on data from a study involving nearly 1,800 patients, which demonstrated a 27% reduction in cognitive and functional decline over 18 months. This translates to a five-month delay in disease progression. Lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, is administered intravenously every other week.





Lecanemab is intended for early-stage Alzheimer’s patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia caused by Alzheimer’s, and who have confirmed amyloid buildup in their brains. This marks the first time in 20 years that a drug for Alzheimer’s has received full approval, signifying solid evidence of potential benefits according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, the drug carries a “boxed warning” due to its potential to cause brain bleeding and swelling.

During an extended portion of the drug’s main trial, three patient deaths were recorded and believed to be related to the drug. About 21% of participants who received lecanemab experienced brain swelling or bleeding, compared to 9% of those who received a placebo. The boxed warning also indicates that patients with a genetic variant linked to Alzheimer’s have a higher risk of complications, emphasizing the importance of genetic testing prior to treatment.

While awaiting a similar approval process in the UK, experts have applauded the news. Hilary Evans, CEO of Alzheimer’s Research UK, expressed the need for a swift review by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to avoid leaving Alzheimer’s patients in limbo. Evans believes that a prompt regulatory decision on lecanemab will enhance the UK’s reputation, attract more investment in clinical trials, and ultimately benefit those affected by dementia.





Professor David Curtis, a genetics expert from the University College London Genetics Institute, described the approval as remarkable. He acknowledged concerns about serious side effects and cost-effectiveness but emphasized that this decision changes the perception of Alzheimer’s as a treatable or preventable disease rather than an incurable condition. In 2021, another Alzheimer’s drug named aducanumab received “Accelerated Approval” in the US, granting access to patients who can afford it, but it has not yet obtained full approval due to ongoing debates regarding its clinical benefits.