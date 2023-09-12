Update: The Chicks Reschedule Concert Date After Loss of Charlie Robison

Texas country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison, a trailblazer in the Red Dirt music scene and a vocal critic of Nashville’s conventions, passed away at the age of 59 over the weekend.

The sad news of Robison’s death was confirmed by a family representative who disclosed that he died on Sunday at a hospital in San Antonio after experiencing cardiac arrest and other complications. The Associated Press reported on the details surrounding his passing. Robison had been forced to retire from performing in 2018 due to complications from a previous medical procedure, but he had recently made a comeback and had been actively playing shows in his home state of Texas earlier this year.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kristen Robinson, Charlie Robison’s wife, announced his passing and requested prayers for her, their children, and their family. She expressed her deep sadness and asked for support during this difficult time.

Charlie Robison leaves behind his ex-wife Emily Strayer, a founding member of country supergroup The Chicks, with whom he shared three children before their divorce in 2008. The Chicks had recently rescheduled a concert in Winnipeg, citing “an urgent family matter.”

Robison’s musical journey was deeply influenced by his upbringing on his family’s ranch in Bandera, Texas, which later became the inspiration for his debut album released in 1996. He was exposed to a variety of musical genres, including honky-tonk, local country and Mexican folk bands, and traditional German polka music that his family enjoyed. Red Dirt and Outlaw country music icons like Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett also played a significant role in shaping Robison’s artistic style.

Robison’s passion for music was ignited in junior high when his grandmother gifted him a drum set. He formed a band with his brother, Bruce Robison, who would also become a renowned singer-songwriter.

In the late 1980s, Robison began his music career by playing in local Austin bands such as Two Hoots and a Holler before finding success with Millionaire Playboys. He eventually signed with Sony’s Lucky Dog imprint in 1998, which focused on showcasing raw country talent. Robison later signed with Columbia Records but remained opposed to conforming to Nashville’s country scene.

During a memorable Nashville radio event in 1999, Robison made headlines by chastising influential radio programmers during his performance and expressing his discontent with the industry. He was quoted in the Austin Chronicle, stating, “I’m not saying I hate country or even Nashville. It’s just that I’d love for everybody to sit together and say, ‘We can make better music here.’ We should try and raise the bar a bit, myself included.”

Robison’s approach to his music remained defiant yet connected to the Nashville scene throughout his career. He was part of country music’s mainstream circles during his marriage to Emily Strayer, especially during The Chicks’ peak fame. His 2001 album, “Step Right Up,” even spawned a Top 40 country hit called “I Want You Bad,” which diverged from his earlier, more grounded anthems. Robison acknowledged the calculated decision behind including the song on the album, stating, “It’s up to you to decide whether that’s selling out or not, but I did it not to get in Nashville’s good graces. I did it to get my other songs heard.”

Robison further infiltrated the Nashville scene as a judge on the first season of USA Network’s reality competition show “Nashville Star.” However, he chose to leave after the inaugural season concluded in 2003.

In 2004, Robison departed from Columbia Records and joined the independent label Dualtone. It was during this period that he produced two notable albums, “Good Times” and “Beautiful Day.” “Beautiful Day” was written and recorded during Robison’s divorce from Emily Strayer and delved into themes of heartbreak, loss, and grief.

In a revealing interview with “The Texas Music Scene” TV series in 2014, Robison spoke about evolving from those heavier topics for his 2013 album, “High Life.” He aimed to create enjoyable and energetic music, expressing his desire to simply have fun with his artistry.

In a surprising turn of events, Charlie Robison announced his retirement in September 2018, citing complications from a surgical procedure that left him unable to sing. The news stunned his fans, including Kyle “Trigger” Coroneos, the editor of SavingCountryMusic.com, who praised Robison’s impact on Texas music, calling it “the end of an era.”

However, Robison made a triumphant return to the stage this year, captivating audiences with his performances at small shows and music festivals across Texas. He had even scheduled appearances as far ahead as 2024. His final known performance took place on July 14 at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas.

In 2018, when announcing his retirement, Robison expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, “It’s been an amazing ride, and I cannot tell you all what the last 25 years has meant to me. I was looking forward to another 25, but as they say, ‘s— happens.’ I thank you all for everything you’ve given me, and I hope I was able to give you a fraction of the happiness you gave me. It was a hell of a ride, but as they say, all good things must end.”

