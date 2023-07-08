Upcoming Human Trials Scheduled for Revolutionary Tooth Regrowth Drug

A revolutionary drug aimed at regrowing teeth is scheduled to begin human trials in early 2024.

If successful, this medication could bring hope to the millions of people currently relying on dentures.

Developed by researchers in Japan, the treatment, which is yet to be named, could potentially be available to patients by 2030.

Initial tests on mice and ferrets have already shown promising results in tooth regrowth.

This drug is specifically targeted towards individuals with genetic tooth loss, addressing the issue at its root cause.