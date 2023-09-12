Upcoming Arraignment: BH Man Accused of Stealing from Upscale Hotel Guests

A Beverly Hills man is set to be arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $1.8 million worth of jewelry, clothing, and accessories from a couple staying at a luxurious hotel in the city. He then traveled to Florida to sell the stolen items.

Charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, 37-year-old Jobson Marangoni De Castro is facing prosecution from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors claim that De Castro tricked a staff member at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel into giving him access to the couple’s room. While the guests were away for dinner, De Castro stole six suitcases containing the valuables, as revealed in court documents.

