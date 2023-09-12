Upcoming Arraignment: BH Man Accused of Stealing from Upscale Hotel Guests

A Beverly Hills man is set to be arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $1.8 million worth of jewelry, clothing, and accessories from a couple staying at a luxurious hotel in the city. He then traveled to Florida to sell the stolen items.

Charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, 37-year-old Jobson Marangoni De Castro is facing prosecution from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors claim that De Castro tricked a staff member at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel into giving him access to the couple’s room. While the guests were away for dinner, De Castro stole six suitcases containing the valuables, as revealed in court documents.

The victims, residents of Brazil, had flown to Los Angeles and checked into the Peninsula five days prior to attend a fashion event, according to prosecutors.

After the theft, De Castro traveled to Miami. On May 17, he contacted a potential buyer and offered to sell a diamond necklace and luxury watch, claiming that he didn’t have the proper documentation since he found them in a box belonging to his deceased mother, the prosecution alleges.

The jewelry matched the description of the stolen items from the Beverly Hills hotel room, as stated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.