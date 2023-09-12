Unveiling VW’s ID.X Performance: The Ultimate 551-HP Four-Door EV Experience

Volkswagen Unveils the ID.X Performance: A Powerful, Electrified Sedan

After the successful launch of the ID.GTI EV concept car, Volkswagen is introducing another electrified performance vehicle, the ID.X Performance. This new model takes inspiration from the existing ID.7 electric sedan and made its debut on a stunning lake in Switzerland.

With a dual-motor setup generating 551 horsepower, the ID.X Performance is nearly twice as powerful as its predecessor, the 282-horsepower ID.7. This latest version features an additional screen inside the car to control the rear-axle differential lock, highlighting the enhanced drivetrain and all-wheel drive capability.

Inside the sedan, designers have created a sporty atmosphere with red accents on the dash, steering wheel, doors, and the carbon-fiber bucket seats. The exterior exudes athleticism with tinted taillight clusters and flared wheel arches housing 20-inch bronze wheels fitted with 265-section racing tires. The car has also been lowered by 2.3 inches and equipped with a performance suspension. Aerodynamic modifications include a large wing on the trunk lid, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser made from carbon fiber.

Volkswagen unveiled the ID.X Performance at the exclusive ID. Treffen event in Locarno, Switzerland in early September, catering to EV enthusiasts. While a dual-motor version of the ID.7 is expected in the future, the extent to which the ID.X Performance concept will influence its design remains uncertain.

Although the Volkswagen ID.7 is not currently available in our region, you can explore the specifications of the latest VW ID.4 using our convenient online shopping tool.

