Unveiling Untold Secrets: Tiny Love Stories of ‘What She Doesn’t Know’

Two Sides of the Moon

The sound of the tattoo machine reminds me of the night I became a mother at the age of seventeen. I gazed at the luminous crescent moon in the winter sky through the hospital window. The next day, I made the difficult decision to place my daughter in the care of adoptive parents. Throughout the years of separation, the moon became a source of comfort for me. When my child came out as transgender at fifteen, their adoptive parents struggled to accept them fully due to their rigid beliefs. By then, my capacity for motherhood had grown, and I reached out to my son. Now, we proudly display matching crescent moon tattoos as a symbol of our bond. — Joanna Good