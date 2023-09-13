Unveiling Untold Secrets: Tiny Love Stories of ‘What She Doesn’t Know’

Cupid Launches a Cannonball
In the midst of dry conversations around the pool, Noel, a Florida boy and water lover, brought a burst of excitement with his daring dives, flips, and belly flops. He even rode on an inflatable whale under the diving board, leaving my classmates bewildered. It was Noel who encouraged me to let go of my inhibitions and jump into the deep end with a cannonball. Over the past twenty-five years, we have become synchronized in both swimming strokes and humor. Both our children and I agree that he is the funniest fish in the sea. — Leslie Kenna
The Road to Deeper Knowing
After my father’s near-death battle with coronavirus, the road trip we had postponed suddenly became urgent. Determined to outpace his mortality, I accelerated on Highway 101. My father’s gravelly voice hummed along to the playlist I had curated for his musician’s ear. As we strolled by the Pacific Ocean, I noticed his slower gait due to fatigue. However, moments of sightseeing, conversation, and laughter brightened our days. Sometimes, in defiance of doctor’s orders, we indulged in good food and drink. Along the open road, I discovered new facets about my father that I had never known before. — Danielle Elizabeth Hayden
Different Ships
Friendships require the presence of both individuals in shared spaces, whether physical or emotional. I have a friend who constantly avoids meeting face-to-face. She casually suggested grabbing coffee “someday,” and I proposed meeting on Wednesday. However, she claimed it was not possible and suggested another day. Despite all my efforts, she never responded throughout the entire summer. My friend seems to desire options but has no intentions of actualizing them. Little does she know, our friendship has become bankrupt. The concept of “Someday” and “Wednesday” cannot coexist as friends. — Missy Snapp
Two Sides of the Moon
The sound of the tattoo machine reminds me of the night I became a mother at the age of seventeen. I gazed at the luminous crescent moon in the winter sky through the hospital window. The next day, I made the difficult decision to place my daughter in the care of adoptive parents. Throughout the years of separation, the moon became a source of comfort for me. When my child came out as transgender at fifteen, their adoptive parents struggled to accept them fully due to their rigid beliefs. By then, my capacity for motherhood had grown, and I reached out to my son. Now, we proudly display matching crescent moon tattoos as a symbol of our bond. — Joanna Good
