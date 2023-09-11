Unveiling the Truth: The Power of Observing with Eyes Wide Open – Inquirer Opinion

“Kamusta ka?” This question holds a special place in my heart as a favorite greeting, not just for superficial conversations, but especially for my patients. It’s incredible how often I encounter this question, whether it’s from a resident, fellow, nurse, attendant, colleague, elevator girl, janitor, or security guard – people I see almost every day. And almost always, the response is the same: “Okay lang po” or “sakto lang.” Even gravely ill children would say this. Hearing these words never fails to uplift my spirits, no matter what kind of day I’ve had. “Okay lang po.” When a patient says this to a doctor, it’s a tremendous relief. It means that the treatment is on track and effective. Hearing it from a young colleague in training may not produce the same intensity of emotions, but it still provokes a sense of satisfaction. It means they are managing well enough to come to work the next day. In both cases, there is a validation that you are doing something right. Every interaction, no matter how brief, reminds me of the importance of asking this question. It brings joy to people, especially those who feel overlooked. One of the simple pleasures is seeing that instant sparkle in their eyes, the spring in their step, and how they stand taller, particularly when you remember their names. Asking is a way of showing interest, and people can always tell if you genuinely care. Last week, I had the fortune of doing two things. First, I met a remarkable young woman whom my sibling had introduced me to. Second, I had the chance to reconnect with a mentor I had been meaning to thank for a long time. Both experiences stayed with me, and for anyone drowning in the daily negativity that has become so common, sharing feel-good stories can be a lifeline to a more positive mindset. During a Thursday night dinner, after asking her how she was, she replied that she was in a better place than a few months ago. In a previous conversation, she had mentioned her desire to pursue a career in medicine, but after careful consideration, she decided to follow her true passion for marine biology. As I looked at her and focused on our conversation, it made me wonder if I had been as certain at her age. I silently applauded her for having the courage to change her path. She had initiated the meeting, and unbeknownst to her, it provided a much-needed break. During Friday lunchtime, the question was posed: besides your immediate family, who has had a significant impact on your personal growth? Undoubtedly, a teacher or a strict superior who kept you on your toes would come to mind. We never forget the influential role a mentor plays in shaping us into the individuals we aspire to be. John Maxwell, known for his books on leadership, captured it perfectly when he distinguished between equipping and developing people. He said, “When you equip people, you teach them to do the job, but when you develop people, you are helping them improve as individuals.” Both of our mentors accomplished both tasks. One of them had retired long ago, and we all longed to see her. So, on a Wednesday afternoon, I took a chance and called her, hoping she would be at home. Luckily, she was. After asking about her well-being, she replied that she was doing well, missing all of us. Knowing her birthday was approaching, the second question was, “When can we see you?” Friday turned into a memorable reunion that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We caught up, expressed our gratitude, and enveloped her in a tight embrace that conveyed what words could not. In her gracious manner, she expressed her pride in our achievements and her gratitude for our visit. Seeing her animated and hearing the pure joy in her voice, one cannot help but wonder why asking someone how they are doing goes a long way. So, how are you? Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates. Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Read Next Don’t miss out on the latest news and information. Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000. For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Reference