Unveiling the Truth: Shocking Ritual Mass Murder Turned Out to Be a Yoga Class | National News

A pair of concerned citizens in Lincolnshire, England stumbled upon a group of yoga practitioners in corpse pose and jumped to some scary conclusions. The yoga teacher, Millie Laws, mentioned in a statement that the participants’ form was so convincing that the police were called over what was mistaken as a “ritual mass murder” in progress. Despite the misunderstanding, Laws took to Facebook to express that the meditation was incredibly relaxing.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the Seascape Cafe within the North Sea Observatory. The building’s open architecture, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the coast, allowed two dog walkers to witness the scene. Laws explained that she was leading a group of seven people in Shavasana, or corpse pose, with candles lit around them. The students were lying still on the ground with blankets and closed eyes while Laws played the drum.

Laws noticed the dog walkers looking inside but didn’t think much of it when they quickly walked off. Little did she know, the couple had misinterpreted the scene as a “ritual” where Laws was a mass murderer. The couple thought Laws was wearing a robe, although she was actually wearing a flowy top with bell sleeves. Unbeknownst to Laws, the situation escalated when five police cars arrived at the North Sea Observatory shortly after the yoga class ended.

Managers at the Seascape Cafe reassured residents that they are not part of any “mad cult or crazy clubs” after the police were called in response to what was reported as a “mass killing.” The police confirmed the incident and mentioned that it was a call made with good intentions. Although Laws finds the situation amusing, she empathizes with those who thought the worst and imagines their imaginations running wild.

Overall, it was a misunderstanding that resulted in an unexpected visit from the police. Laws and her students were unharmed, and everyone involved now sees the humorous side of the incident.

