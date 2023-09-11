Unveiling the Limitless Dreams of Maluma: A CBS News Exclusive

Colombian music sensation Maluma effortlessly electrifies entire arenas, captivating audiences and inspiring them to let loose and dance without inhibitions. With over 50 billion worldwide streams and counting, the 29-year-old kicked off his North American tour in Sacramento last month. His unique sound, a fusion of Puerto Rican rap, hip-hop, and Jamaican dancehall, known as reggaetón, has revolutionized the global music scene over the past two decades.

When asked what defines a reggaetón song, Maluma responded, “It’s the spirit of a warrior. These artists come from humble beginnings and had to fight for their dreams. They’re individuals who strive to conquer the world despite limited opportunities.” Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, has indeed conquered the world, not only through music but also through ventures in film, mezcal production, menswear, partnership with Porsche, and burger branding.

However, nestled in the hills outside his hometown of Medellin, Colombia, Maluma, or rather Juan Luis, finds solace and authenticity. When questioned about the distinction between Maluma and Juan Luis, he answered thoughtfully, “There is no Maluma without Juan Luis. I recharge and reconnect with my true self by spending time with my family, horses, enjoying a good coffee, being surrounded by mountains and the beauty of Medellin. When my human side is fulfilled, I can explore further in my music and career.”

Music became Maluma’s path to survival during his teenage years. Faced with financial struggles after his father lost his job, he abandoned his dream of becoming a soccer professional in favor of pursuing music. With determination and commitment, he proved his talent to the skeptics within the reggaetón genre. Overcoming doubts about his abilities as a songwriter and composer, he spent countless hours in the studio perfecting his craft.

His hard work paid off, as his provocative lyrics exploring themes of sexuality and luxury propelled him to incredible success. His financial gains enabled him to indulge in various luxuries, including an impressive collection of toys, a stable of show horses, and even a one-of-a-kind purple Ferrari.

Maluma’s rising star status was elevated further when he had the opportunity to perform with pop icon Madonna in his own hometown of Medellin. The experience felt surreal, as he stood on stage alongside someone he had idolized. This encounter, among others, has fueled his passion for making dreams come true. Through his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, located in Medellin, Maluma empowers at-risk youth across the region to tap into their own potential as reggaetón warriors.

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, Maluma believes his journey is just beginning. He remains humble, embracing the excitement, and dreaming big. He envisions a day when he can proudly say, “Wow, we made it!” But for now, he understands that he’s still on the path to becoming one of the biggest artists on the planet.

In conclusion, Colombian music superstar Maluma’s electrifying performances, genre-blending music, and genuine persona have captivated audiences worldwide. With an unmatched work ethic and dedication to his craft, he has overcome doubters and hardships to become a force to be reckoned with in the reggaetón genre. As he continues to pursue his dreams, he aspires to inspire others and make an impact through his music, foundation, and various ventures. With his unstoppable drive and talent, Maluma’s star will continue to rise, solidifying his status as one of the biggest artists in the world.

