Unveiling the Impact: Climate Disasters Hold Responsibility for Blood Shortage, says Red Cross

The United States is facing a critical shortage of blood supply, which has been exacerbated by a series of climate-related disasters, according to the American Red Cross. This shortage has caused a drop of nearly 25 percent in the national blood supply since early August. Hurricane Idalia, which recently hit Florida, resulted in the loss of over 700 units of blood and platelets that could not be collected, as stated in a news release by the organization.

Officials have revealed that the demand for blood has been surpassing the number of donations. This presents a significant challenge, as the Red Cross is responsible for collecting 12,500 blood donations daily to meet the needs of 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

Last month, there was a decrease in donor turnout due to the busy travel season and back-to-school activities, leading to a shortfall of 30,000 donations.