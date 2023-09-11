Unveiling the Impact: Climate Disasters Hold Responsibility for Blood Shortage, says Red Cross

The United States is facing a critical shortage of blood supply, which has been exacerbated by a series of climate-related disasters, according to the American Red Cross. This shortage has caused a drop of nearly 25 percent in the national blood supply since early August. Hurricane Idalia, which recently hit Florida, resulted in the loss of over 700 units of blood and platelets that could not be collected, as stated in a news release by the organization.
Officials have revealed that the demand for blood has been surpassing the number of donations. This presents a significant challenge, as the Red Cross is responsible for collecting 12,500 blood donations daily to meet the needs of 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.
Last month, there was a decrease in donor turnout due to the busy travel season and back-to-school activities, leading to a shortfall of 30,000 donations.
Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, emphasized that the need for blood is constant, as many patients rely on it for urgent medical care. She further explained that disasters can exacerbate medical crises, particularly for individuals battling sickle cell disease.
Dr. Young highlighted the continuous demand for blood, stating that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.
With the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season underway, the Red Cross is closely monitoring the coastlines and tracking the path of Hurricane Lee. Although uncertain if the storm will pose a threat to the United States, the organization is concerned that it could further disrupt the collection of blood products.
While the current blood shortage is alarming, it is not unprecedented. The Red Cross has previously issued warnings about shortages, leading to hospitals delaying elective surgeries until blood levels had recovered. The year before, donation centers faced closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
