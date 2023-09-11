Unveiling Orange County’s Independent Voters: Discover 3 Locals Dismissing Party Affiliations

It’s a story that has stood the test of time: a voter becomes disillusioned with a major political party and begins exploring other options. Eventually, they find themselves in a “middle ground,” free from the constraints of a major label. These voters, known as independent or “no party preference” voters, along with those who align with a third party, now make up nearly 30% of all registered voters in Orange County. Democrats currently hold a slim lead with 37.6% of registered voters, while Republicans make up 33.1%. Both parties have a relatively equal share of the county’s voter base. According to Louis DeSipio, a political science professor at UCI, these independent and third-party voters could have a significant impact on elections in Orange County. As the percentages of registered Democrats and Republicans are similar, these non-aligned groups may end up being the deciding factor. Matt Lesenyie, an assistant professor of political science at Cal State Long Beach, believes that these voters will play a crucial role in the 2024 elections. To understand their influence, we spoke to several voters from diverse backgrounds about why they are disillusioned with the major parties in the U.S. We will continue to follow these voters throughout the election cycle to gain insight into how they ultimately decide who to vote for. Many people often view independent voters as moderates, individuals who serve as a litmus test for American politics. However, Lesenyie argues that independent voters can be just as extreme as partisans, albeit with a mix of views. They might hold seemingly contradictory positions, such as being both pro-abortion and anti-immigrant. This complexity challenges the traditional notion of polarization. Lesenyie adds that independent voters are unlikely to buy into wild conspiracy theories and tend to reward candidates with name recognition and legitimate political experience. Chris Jannuzzi, a resident of Corona del Mar, exemplifies this complexity. He switched his party registration from Republican to Libertarian during President Barack Obama’s second term, feeling that both major parties had veered too far left or right. Jannuzzi believes that the GOP’s hardline stance on abortion alienates a significant portion of the country. As a voter, he focuses on researching candidates’ records and making informed decisions, regardless of party affiliation. Another example is Eugene Hung from Fullerton. He changed his voter registration from Republican to no party preference in 2010, finding partisan politics off-putting. Hung was initially a staunch Republican, influenced by his Christian background. However, he became disenchanted with the party due to the Iraq war and their handling of comprehensive immigration reform. Hung continues to support mainly Democratic candidates, but he occasionally votes for local Republicans based on their record. Abri Magdaleno, a new voter at 22 years old, identifies as an independent voter. They grew up in a conservative-leaning but politically indifferent household, which led them to distrust both major parties. They take a meticulous approach to the voting process, maintaining a document with detailed information about each candidate sourced from various platforms. While they align philosophically with Cornel West, they voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election due to the inevitability of the two-party system. However, Magdaleno does not strictly adhere to a party line and prioritizes researching candidates and supporting those who they believe will do good work. In close elections, regardless of party affiliation, voter turnout and motivation are crucial factors in determining the outcome, says Lesenyie.

