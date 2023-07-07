Unveiling a Star Predator’s Hidden Identity and Unexpected Journey

The sound of rustling brush caught Brian Christman’s attention, prompting him to raise his muzzleloader in anticipation of a deer. It was the end of the season in central New York, and Christman hoped to secure a buck. However, instead of a deer, he was met with the gaze of what appeared to be a large, white dog. In a sudden turn of events, Christman found himself feeling like the prey. He had applied a scent that simulated a doe in heat, which made him an attractive target. Aligning his scope with the animal, he fired the trigger. “I thought it was a huge coyote,” Christman recounted.

As it turned out, Christman’s assumption was wrong. This single shot would trigger a contentious and uncertain battle surrounding America’s most adored and despised predator. Genetic analysis and other tests confirmed that the 85-pound creature killed in December 2021 was indeed a gray wolf that had consumed a wild diet. There were no indications that it was an escaped captive.

A passionate group of conservationists in the area has long argued that wolves have been making their way from Canada or the Great Lakes into the forests of the upper Northeast. They view the incident near Cooperstown as evidence that government agencies should intensify efforts to locate and protect these animals. However, when it comes to safeguarding wolves, which American settlers and their descendants nearly eradicated over a century ago, controversy is never far behind.

Dan Rosenblatt, the overseer of endangered and non-game species at New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation, explained that people often embrace the idea of charismatic species like wolves returning to a landscape from a distance. However, their support tends to wane when these animals encroach on their backyards or favorite hiking spots.

According to state records, there have been two confirmed wolf sightings in New York in the past 25 years. One of them, killed by a hunter in 2001, was most likely a wild wolf. However, establishing whether large canines spotted in the region are indeed wolves is complicated due to the presence of especially large coyotes. Scientists attribute the coyotes’ size to historical interbreeding with wolves, which might still be ongoing.

Wolves, coyotes, and dogs are capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring. Researchers have discovered that northeastern coyotes possess a significant amount of wolf DNA, usually around 20 percent. This genetic background has led to the term “coywolves,” although many scientists dislike the name because it implies a distinct species or a 50-50 hybrid. In reality, the situation is far more complex, as explained by Bridgett vonHoldt, a geneticist and professor at Princeton University.

Legally, it is crucial to distinguish between the two species. In New York, wolves are protected under state and federal law, while coyotes may be hunted without limit from October to March.

Joseph Butera, a retired telephone mechanic living in the Adirondacks, has taken matters into his own hands. Although his attempts to elicit a response from nearby wolves through howling have been unsuccessful, Butera remains optimistic. He believes that the return of wolves is essential to restore health and balance to the forest. Together with other wolf enthusiasts, Butera aims to raise awareness and gather evidence that can help prevent wolves from being mistaken for coyotes and shot.

One of Butera’s collaborators, John Glowa from Maine, discovered photos from Christman’s hunt on social media. Glowa informed Butera, who promptly contacted Christman and requested tissue samples. Although the body was already at the taxidermist, Butera wasted no time and retrieved lung and tongue samples. One analysis conducted at Trent University in Ontario confirmed that the animal was 98 percent wolf, while another examination at Princeton yielded a result of 99 percent wolf.

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation had also obtained a sample, which it sent to a university that used a less advanced testing method. This analysis determined that the animal was 65 percent wolf with a coyote mother, categorizing it as a coyote. However, the state ultimately rejected these results and officially identified the creature as a wolf, likely from a Midwestern pack near the Great Lakes.

Following Butera’s coalition’s efforts, the state of New York added language to its coyote hunting webpage cautioning hunters about the protected status of wolves and urging them to exercise care when identifying large canids. There is also a separate page that provides instructions on distinguishing between the species, highlighting characteristics such as snout shape and ear length.

Moreover, a bill has recently passed in the New York legislature that, if approved by Governor Kathy Hochul, would ban hunting competitions that reward individuals for killing the most or heaviest animals. One such contest awards $2,000 for the heaviest coyote.

Advocates have reported spotting 12 wolves south of the St. Lawrence River since 1993, which serves as a natural barrier for Canadian packs. John Vucetich, a professor at Michigan Technological University with years of experience studying wild wolves, believes it is plausible that other individuals exist in the Northeast.

Wolf advocates are not waiting for the state to take action. Butera and his companions bring test tubes filled with alcohol on their walks and search for wolf scat. A recent discovery of a large fecal sample in Franklin County, accompanied by its size and contents, convinced Butera that it was produced by a wolf.

Prior to the arrival of Europeans, wolves roamed freely across what is now the United States. However, they were relentlessly hunted and pushed to the brink of extinction by the early 1900s. In recent decades, wolves have been making a tentative comeback. While the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park was driven by humans, other population increases have occurred naturally. A remaining population in Minnesota expanded to neighboring states and continued to grow. More recently, wolves have established breeding populations in Northern California.

As wolf numbers have rebounded, so has the debate surrounding their management. During the Trump administration, federal wildlife officials removed wolves from the Endangered Species list, only to have that decision overturned by a judge. Both Dr. Vucetich and Dr. Rosenblatt agree that while the occasional lone wolf might find its way to the Northeastern United States, there are no packs. According to them, packs would leave clear evidence, such as moose kills, which has not been observed.

Advocates accuse the state agency of disregarding wolf conservation due to the political risks associated with these animals. Christopher Amato, who formerly held a position at the Department of Environmental Conservation and now directs conservation at Protect the Adirondacks, a nonprofit organization, claims that the state is operating with a lack of knowledge about wolves. He argues that there is no effort being made to investigate the situation.

Dr. Rosenblatt, on the other hand, asserts that the agency must prioritize species that are known to inhabit the state. He points out that there are already numerous pressing environmental management concerns to address, including 70 threatened or endangered species.

Dr. vonHoldt from Princeton University advocates for a holistic approach to managing large, wild canines. Instead of focusing solely on wolves or coyotes, she believes it is important to consider the shared genetics and complexities among all these canines.

