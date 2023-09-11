Unveiling a Heartfelt Series of Tributes to Honor the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

Cities in western Riverside County will be commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with flag ceremonies, patriotic reflections, and other events.

In Corona, a remembrance service will be held at 815 W. Sixth St. in the Historic Civic Center at 5 a.m. City representatives, Corona Chamber of Commerce, Corona Rotary Club officials, and others will gather among miniature flags representing the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist acts. The names of the victims will be read over a three-hour period.

Moments of silence will be observed at the exact times when the first tower in New York City was hit by American Airlines Flight 11, when the second tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175, when the Pentagon was hit by American Airlines Flight 77, and when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The service will continue until 10 a.m. and will include other ceremonies.

Mt. San Jacinto College will pay tribute to the heroes who risked their lives to save others. An artifact from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be unveiled, and a Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard ceremony will be held. There will also be a display of a flag bearing the names of the victims. Steve Silva, a survivor of 9/11, will share his experiences.

At 6 p.m., the city of Temecula will hold a commemorative service at the Duck Pond near Rancho California and Ynez roads. The service will honor those who sacrificed their lives in service and protection. Mayor Zak Schwank will lead the service with a moment of silence and remarks from City Council members and public safety officials.

In Murrieta, a tribute will take place at 6 p.m. in Town Square Park near Kalmia Street and Jefferson Avenue. Mayor Lisa DeForest will lead the service, accompanied by other municipal representatives.

The city of Riverside previously organized a “Day of Service” on the anniversary of 9/11, but no services are planned in the county seat this year, according to spokesman Phil Pitchford.