Unveiling a Heartfelt Series of Tributes to Honor the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

Cities in western Riverside County will be commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with flag ceremonies, patriotic reflections, and other events.

In Corona, a remembrance service will be held at 815 W. Sixth St. in the Historic Civic Center at 5 a.m. City representatives, Corona Chamber of Commerce, Corona Rotary Club officials, and others will gather among miniature flags representing the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist acts. The names of the victims will be read over a three-hour period.

