In a surprising turn of events, one out of the three active-duty Marines who participated in the storming of the US Capitol has been handed a sentence of probation and 279 hours of community service. This is significant because the number of community service hours, one for each Marine who sacrificed their lives or was wounded in the Civil War, serves as a poignant reminder of the severity of his actions. District Judge Ana Reyes expressed her dismay over the violation of the Marine’s oath to protect the Constitution and urged him to reflect on the reasons behind his decision to participate in the riot, emphasizing the need to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Marine in question, Dodge Hellonen, 24 years old now, has become the first of the three to face consequences for his involvement in the Capitol siege. The other two defendants, Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate, are also due to be sentenced. All three Marines, who were friends from the same unit, traveled together from a military post in Virginia to Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. The siege took place after then-President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” at his “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House. While none of the three Marines engaged in violence or destruction during the riot, prosecutors argue that their lack of remorse is concerning.

Prior to issuing Hellonen’s sentence, Judge Reyes highlighted the sacrifices made by Marines in previous wars and the extent of their casualties. She ultimately agreed with prosecutors, who recommended shorter terms of incarceration and community service, stating that Hellonen’s status as an active-duty Marine does not warrant a more lenient sentence. However, instead of a prison term, Hellonen was sentenced to four years of probation. In a moment of contrition, he acknowledged his responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse.

