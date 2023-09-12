Unlocking Expert Insights: 3 Effective Tips for Minimizing Alzheimer’s Disease Risk – Ask a Doctor

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, there are steps individuals can take to reduce their risk or potentially prevent it. Jessica Caldwell, PhD, a neuropsychologist based in Las Vegas, shared her top tips for keeping Alzheimer’s at bay.

1. Incorporate exercise into daily routines

Caldwell emphasizes the importance of exercise in one’s daily routine. “Exercise multitasks by releasing chemicals in the brain that support the memory system both immediately and in the long term,” she explains. Exercise can also aid in the growth of new neural pathways and the ability to learn new things. Studies have shown that exercise and resistance training can decrease the formation of beta-amyloid plaques, proteins that build up in the brain and contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, exercise helps reduce stress hormones and inflammation, both of which can affect memory and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Caldwell recommends any kind of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking, for a total of 150 minutes per week.

2. Get enough sleep

Caldwell’s second tip is to ensure sufficient sleep, ideally between seven and eight continuous hours per night. Lack of proper sleep can impact memory function the following day. When we sleep, our brain clears debris, including amyloid protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Eat well

Lastly, Caldwell suggests adopting a Mediterranean diet, which focuses on consuming healthy fats, whole foods, leafy greens, whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, and herbs. Research has shown that this type of diet is beneficial for brain and heart health. A study conducted by Rush University Medical Center found that individuals who followed a Mediterranean diet, particularly those who consumed green, leafy vegetables, had fewer signs of Alzheimer’s in their brain tissue.

Currently, there are over six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, a number that is expected to reach nearly 13 million by 2050. By incorporating these healthy habits, individuals can potentially reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

