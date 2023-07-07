Unite Here 11 Faces Unfair Labor Practice Charges Filed by Hotel Group – Orange County Register

A bargaining group representing 44 hotels in Southern California has filed charges of unfair labor practices against the workers’ union with the National Labor Relations Board. The charges claim that Unite Here Local 11, the union, violated the law by pressuring the hotels into a contract that includes provisions unrelated to the employees and could potentially harm the tourism industry in Los Angeles. This action follows a series of pickets by hundreds of hospitality workers at 19 hotels over the July 4th weekend, with the possibility of more walkouts at 44 additional hotels.

According to the Coordinated Bargaining Group, Unite Here is demanding that the hotels support a controversial LA County ballot measure that would require them to accommodate homeless individuals along with regular guests. Additionally, the union wants the hotels to enforce a 7% tax on guests of unionized hotels in order to expand the influence of Local 11 beyond Los Angeles. The group argues that these requirements could deter some travelers from visiting Southern California and makes reaching an agreement on a contract difficult.

Keith Grossman, a spokesperson for the Coordinated Bargaining Group, accuses Local 11 of not negotiating in good faith and refusing to provide documentation regarding their demands. He also disputes the union’s claim that the group’s proposal would not ensure healthcare coverage for employees over the next four years, when it actually would.

Pete Hillan, a spokesperson for the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, states that issues related to housing mandates for the homeless and taxes fall under the jurisdiction of city governments, not hotels. He also emphasizes that providing housing for homeless individuals would require additional services to address mental illness, drug addiction, and housekeeper safety.

Kurt Petersen, co-President of Unite Here, criticizes the hotels for spending money on lawsuits instead of investing in affordable housing for hotel workers. He argues that hotel workers are the ones struggling to afford housing in Los Angeles, not the homeless individuals.

Regarding the proposed 7% tax, Petersen suggests that it could replace the “junk fees” charged by hotels and be used to fund affordable housing for hospitality workers. He claims that hotels often add extra charges for services like wireless service, which customers consider to be dishonest.

Over 15,000 hotel workers in Southern California voted to authorize a strike, advocating for a $5-an-hour pay raise, more affordable healthcare, a secure pension plan, and better workloads. The employees include room attendants, cooks, dishwashers, front desk agents, servers, and food service workers. The rising cost of housing is the primary concern for these workers, with 53% stating that they have either moved or will be forced to move due to the increasing housing costs.

Christian Morales, a laundry worker at the Hilton Pasadena, exemplifies the struggle, expressing that his $20-an-hour wage is insufficient to cover his $1,500 monthly rent, as well as other expenses like gas, groceries, and a car payment of $500 per month.

Hillan dismisses the union’s picketing as theatrics and argues that it harms both union members and the hotels, ultimately affecting tourism. He questions why someone would choose to attend a convention in an area where labor disputes could potentially arise.

