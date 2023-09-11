Unesco Meeting Observers: Unprecedented Israel Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking move, Israeli officials have publicly traveled to Saudi Arabia for the first time. This development signifies the growing visible connection between the two nations.

Amir Weissbrod, a deputy director-general in the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, is leading the Israeli delegation. Their purpose is to observe a Unesco world heritage meeting, rather than engage in bilateral discussions.

This event is another indication of the recent progress in diplomatic relations between the two countries. These efforts have gained momentum after the administration of US president Joe Biden initiated a push to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The potential deal holds the power to reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The proposed agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia is intricate and highly sensitive. The US would offer security guarantees and support for Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program, which Saudi Arabia would reciprocate by forming diplomatic ties with Israel. Such a move may influence other Muslim nations to follow suit.

However, Saudi officials are likely to demand concessions from Israel towards the Palestinians to finalize the deal. Last week, three senior Palestinian officials visited Riyadh to discuss their position.

According to a Palestinian official, the Palestinians are seeking US support for full membership in the UN, where they currently hold observer status. Additionally, they are advocating for a freeze on Israeli settlement expansion and administrative control of more of the West Bank, which they consider crucial for their future state. Israel has occupied this territory since 1967.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia declined to normalize relations with Israel, unlike several other Arab states such as the neighboring United Arab Emirates. Saudi officials expressed the need for more substantial concessions from both the US and Israel.

Although discussions have gained momentum since June, they are still plagued with challenges. These include doubts about whether Israel’s far-right government would be willing to make significant concessions to the Palestinians and whether the US would meet Saudi demands regarding uranium enrichment for a nuclear power plant.

An Israeli official previously expressed skepticism about settlement freezes or territorial concessions to the Palestinians.