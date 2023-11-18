Understanding the Difference Between Cease-Fire and True Peace

In a thought-provoking op-ed piece published on Saturday, President Joe Biden emphasized his firm stance against a cease-fire in Gaza. He delved into the complex challenges posed by the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, lamenting the heavy toll on Palestinians, while also outlining his vision for a two-state solution.

Biden articulated his belief that “a cease-fire is not peace” as long as Hamas continues to adhere to its ideology of destruction. His opinion piece in the Washington Post highlighted the complexities of the situation and the need for a lasting resolution.

Despite growing pressure from fellow Democrats in Congress to push for a cease-fire and express concerns over the Israeli offensive, Biden stood firm in his support for Israel’s right to self-defense. He also supported humanitarian pauses as a means to provide relief for Palestinians caught in the crossfire.

These humanitarian pauses, which were initiated last week, were aimed at enabling Palestinians to escape the conflict zone and access essential resources such as food and medical assistance.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of thousands of civilian lives in Gaza, Biden squarely placed the blame on Hamas for exploiting Palestinian civilians as human shields. He emphasized that the path to peace must ultimately lead to a two-state solution.

According to Biden, the ultimate objective should not merely be a temporary cessation of hostilities, but rather the permanent end of the conflict and the creation of a stronger foundation in Gaza and the broader Middle East. His vision seeks to break the cycle of unending violence and foster a lasting peace.