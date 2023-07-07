Unconventional and Disgusting Stage Encounters Experienced by 5 Rock Stars

Being a celebrity certainly has its challenges. Fans at concerts have a knack for throwing all sorts of items at their favorite stars, ranging from underwear and flowers to even cellphones. These projectiles can sometimes cause serious harm, as we’ve seen with recent incidents.

Take Bebe Rexha, for example, who required stitches after getting hit in the head by a phone thrown by an audience member. Kelsea Ballerini, another talented singer, also had to briefly leave the stage after being struck by a flying bracelet. The latest victim of this phenomenon is Drake, who had a phone thrown at him during the opening night of his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

But this behavior is not exclusive to modern-day concerts. In fact, throwing objects at rockstars has been happening for years. In the ’80s and ’90s, several famous musicians endured strange and dangerous items being hurled at them while performing.

Liam Gallagher, from the iconic British rock band Oasis, once had a shoe thrown at him on stage. His brother Noel Gallagher recounted the incident in a 2019 interview. Concert violence was sadly common during Oasis’ tours in the ’90s, prompting security staff like Steve Allen to intervene and stop shows when fans became too aggressive.

Sebastian Bach, the lead singer of heavy metal band Skid Row, had a more serious encounter with a flying object. In 1989, while opening for Aerosmith, Bach was hit by a glass bottle. In response, he threw the bottle back into the crowd and even jumped in himself, resulting in legal consequences. Bach expressed remorse for his actions and paid a significant settlement.

David Bowie also fell victim to this strange phenomenon during a performance in Norway in 2004. A fan threw a half-sucked lollipop, which struck him in the eye. Luckily, the stick got wedged between his eye and eyelid, sparing him from serious injury. The incident was captured in a series of photographs and Bowie, understandably upset, expressed his frustration with the perpetrator.

Steve Harwell, lead singer of Smash Mouth, experienced a meltdown during a performance at a food and music festival in 2015. He lashed out at the crowd after being repeatedly hit by pieces of bread. Security had to intervene and Harwell eventually left the stage prematurely.

The legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crüe had an encounter with a live chicken during one of their concerts in 1985. Although the band members unintentionally caused the chicken to appear on stage, the crowd threw it back at them. It’s unclear what happened to the chicken, but the title of the video suggests an unfortunate fate.

And of course, we can’t forget about Ozzy Osbourne’s infamous encounter with a live bat. While on his “Diary of a Madman” tour in 1982, a fan threw a bat onto the stage, which Osbourne mistakenly bit the head off, thinking it was fake. This shocking incident left a lasting impact on both Osbourne and his fans.

In conclusion, the act of throwing objects at musicians during their performances is a long-standing and concerning phenomenon. While it remains unclear why some fans behave this way, it’s evident that these incidents can have serious consequences. Concert security should continue to prioritize crowd safety to prevent harm to both the artists and the audience.

