Unbeatable Black Friday Sale: Get the Best Nintendo Switch Deal Now!











If you haven’t picked up a Nintendo Switch yet, now is the perfect time to do so. Black Friday brings with it some fantastic deals – and this bundle from Best Buy is a prime example. For just $300, you get a Nintendo Switch, three months of Switch online, and the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. This is an incredible saving of $58 when you consider the individual prices of these items.

Why the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is a Must-Have

While it may not be the OLED version, the Nintendo Switch is still a versatile and exciting console to own. Its versatility is highlighted by the ability to connect to a TV and split from the main console as two separate controllers. This makes it ideal for group gaming and ensures a fantastic portable gaming experience, thanks to its built-in stand.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a timeless classic that offers endless fun, whether you’re playing solo or competing against friends both locally and online. With the added benefit of three months of free access to Switch Online, not only can you play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online, but you also gain access to over 100 classic games from NES, SNES, and Game Boy eras.

This Nintendo Switch bundle from Best Buy is a steal at $300. And with the money saved, you can make the deal even better by adding another game or two through other Black Friday deals.

