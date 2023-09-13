Ukraine’s Bold Action: Confrontation with Russian Naval Ships at Black Sea Facility

Explosions rocked a shipyard at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea during the early hours of Wednesday, causing damage to multiple ships and igniting a fire that continued to burn until morning, as confirmed by Russian officials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement stating that Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the facility in the city of Sevastopol, simultaneously targeting a Russian warship in the Black Sea using three maritime drones. Seven cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov successfully neutralized all unmanned drones, as reported by the ministry.

The uncommon acknowledgment of a successful Ukrainian attack followed the circulation of images on social media showing explosions and infernos at the shipyard, posted by local residents. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea, later uploaded a photo that appeared to depict damage sustained by a Ropucha-class large landing ship. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Mr. Razvozhayev confirmed that at least 24 people were injured at the Sevmorzavod shipyard. The initial explosions and sounds of air defenses were first reported at approximately 2 a.m.