Ukraine’s Bold Action: Confrontation with Russian Naval Ships at Black Sea Facility

Explosions rocked a shipyard at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea during the early hours of Wednesday, causing damage to multiple ships and igniting a fire that continued to burn until morning, as confirmed by Russian officials.
The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement stating that Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the facility in the city of Sevastopol, simultaneously targeting a Russian warship in the Black Sea using three maritime drones. Seven cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov successfully neutralized all unmanned drones, as reported by the ministry.
The uncommon acknowledgment of a successful Ukrainian attack followed the circulation of images on social media showing explosions and infernos at the shipyard, posted by local residents. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea, later uploaded a photo that appeared to depict damage sustained by a Ropucha-class large landing ship. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the attacks.
Mr. Razvozhayev confirmed that at least 24 people were injured at the Sevmorzavod shipyard. The initial explosions and sounds of air defenses were first reported at approximately 2 a.m.
The conflict in the Black Sea has intensified in recent months, extending another front in the ongoing 19-month war in Ukraine. Ukraine has been increasingly targeting Russian military operations, including bases, naval facilities, and ammunition depots located in the Crimean peninsula, which was invaded by Russia in 2014 and illegally annexed. Moscow has retaliated by launching attacks on Ukrainian ports, grain facilities, and other civilian infrastructure after reneging on a deal to allow Ukraine to transport grain through the Black Sea.
Crimea, connected to Russia by a vulnerable bridge that has been repeatedly attacked, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet and serves as a crucial link in the Russian military’s supply chain, supporting the occupation of a significant portion of southern Ukraine by tens of thousands of soldiers.
President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia views Crimea as a prized possession, and since its illegal annexation in 2014, the peninsula has become heavily fortified with military bases. Crimea served as a launching pad for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and since then, Russia has utilized it as a base for launching numerous missiles and drones at Ukrainian towns and cities.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has declared that military facilities in Crimea are legitimate targets. For over a year, Ukraine has been targeting Russia’s bases in the region through the use of drones, missiles, and sabotage operations.
In October of last year, Ukraine carried out an attack on the Russian naval base in Sevastopol using maritime drones. Kyiv has expanded its long-range striking capabilities, with bolder and more sophisticated attacks being launched.
In August, a Ukrainian maritime drone struck a Russian warship hundreds of miles away from the coast, showcasing the increasing range and attack potential of unmanned boats. The strike prompted the Russian Navy to implement new defensive measures to safeguard its fleet.
Despite the escalating number of Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, Russian officials have downplayed the significance of these strikes, suggesting that life continues as normal on the peninsula.
