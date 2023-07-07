U.S. Introduces Fresh Immigration Opportunity for Central Americans and Colombians to Deter Unauthorized Border Crossings

Officials announced on Friday that the Biden administration will be launching a new immigration program aimed at allowing certain Central American and Colombian individuals to legally enter the United States. This initiative, known as the Family Reunification Parole Process, will begin on July 10 and will grant eligible migrants from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras the opportunity to fly to the U.S. and obtain work permits if they have relatives who are U.S. citizens or legal residents. These relatives must have filed visa applications on their behalf. The program is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to address unlawful crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration has committed to welcoming up to 100,000 Central American migrants under this program, but no specific timeframe or limit has been provided for Colombian applicants.

To qualify for the program, migrants must have ties to the U.S. The process begins with U.S. citizens or permanent residents filing immigrant visa requests for their relatives from the four eligible countries. Qualifying family members include adult children and siblings of U.S. citizens, as well as children and spouses of permanent residents. Once these petitions are approved, the American citizen or resident applicants may receive invitations for their relatives to come to the U.S. much more quickly than they would under the usual backlogged and limited visa system. Many potential immigrants with U.S. family members often face wait times of several years, or even more than a decade, for immigrant visas to become available.

The State Department plans to begin sending out invitations for the program later in July, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security. If selected and approved, the relatives will be allowed to enter the country under humanitarian parole authority, which permits them to work legally in the U.S. These migrants will have the opportunity to obtain permanent residency, or a green card, once their visa becomes available. It’s important to note that individuals who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without permission or are intercepted at sea after July 10 will be disqualified from the program.

Government data suggests that over 70,000 individuals could potentially qualify for the program right away. As of late May, there were approximately 17,400 Colombians, 32,600 Salvadorans, 12,800 Guatemalans, and 10,700 Hondurans waiting in the family-based immigrant visa backlog with approved petitions. However, officials have stated that not all of these migrants will be invited into the program.

The Biden administration has referred to this program as an “alternative to irregular migration to help relieve pressure at the Southwest Border.” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the effectiveness of expanding safe, orderly, and lawful pathways while maintaining strong enforcement measures to reduce dangerous and irregular migration to the United States.

Since the start of fiscal year 2023, U.S. immigration authorities have processed over 126,000 Colombians, 115,000 Guatemalans, 41,000 Salvadorans, and 110,000 Hondurans at the southwest border, according to federal figures. This program builds upon the Biden administration’s efforts to expand legal migration as a means to reduce unauthorized crossings along the southern border, which reached record levels in 2022. Parole programs similar to the Family Reunification Parole Process have also been revived for Cubans and Haitians with U.S. relatives.

In addition to expanding legal pathways, the administration has also increased deportations and implemented stricter asylum rules for migrants not utilizing these programs. A regulation enacted in May renders migrants ineligible for asylum if they enter the U.S. illegally without seeking humanitarian protection in another country first. Those unable to prove they qualify for an exemption may face deportation and a five-year ban from reentering the United States. The administration credits these measures with a significant decrease in unlawful border entries since the expiration of a pandemic-era order known as Title 42.

Overall, the Biden administration aims to address the issue of unlawful border crossings through a multifaceted approach that combines safe and legal pathways with enforcement measures. By providing a legal option for Central American and Colombian migrants to reunite with their U.S. relatives, the administration hopes to discourage irregular migration and reduce the strain on the Southwest Border.

