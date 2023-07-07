U.S. Agrees to Provide Ukraine with Cluster Munitions

The Biden administration has made the decision to allocate cluster munitions to Ukraine, with an announcement expected on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands of these controversial bombs as part of a new military aid package valued at up to $800 million. This move has raised concerns about the potential for civilian casualties. To mitigate this risk, the Pentagon will provide munitions with a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be fewer unexploded rounds that could unintentionally harm civilians.

According to anonymous sources familiar with the decision, the announcement of the military aid package for Ukraine is anticipated to be made on Friday. The weapons will be sourced from Pentagon stocks and will include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, as well as various types of ammunition, such as rounds for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Cluster bombs have been long sought after by Ukraine as they are capable of causing widespread destruction to multiple targets simultaneously. However, Russian forces have already been using cluster munitions in both the battlefield and civilian areas, leading to further justification for Ukraine’s request for these weapons.

It’s important to note that the International Committee of the Red Cross has reported that some cluster munitions have a high failure rate, with up to 40% of “bomblets” failing to explode. However, U.S. officials have stated that the munitions to be provided to Ukraine have an unexploded ordnance rate of less than 3%, significantly reducing the threat to civilians.

During a recent Pentagon briefing, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder refrained from making any announcements regarding cluster munitions but mentioned that the Defense Department has multiple variants with low dud rates. He did not confirm whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has addressed concerns from NATO counterparts regarding cluster munition use. Ryder acknowledged reports of higher unexploding rates in certain munitions and assured that if approved, the U.S. would select rounds with recent testing data and lower dud rates, providing offensive capabilities useful in various operations.

Ukraine’s Parliament member, Oleksandra Ustinova, highlighted the importance of having this capability in order to disable mines and catch unexploded ordnance from cluster munitions while demining territories. She credited Congress for urging the administration to change its stance on providing these munitions.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, emphasized the urgency of providing Ukraine with the necessary systems, ranging from cluster munitions to F-16s to Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), to aid their counteroffensive efforts and minimize casualties. The ATACMS would enable Ukraine to strike Russian targets from a distance of up to 180 miles (300 kilometers).

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, stated that the U.S. has been considering providing cluster munitions for an extended period due to Ukraine’s request, the use of cluster munitions by Russia, and the provision of such munitions by other European countries.

Cluster bombs can be fired by the artillery previously provided to Ukraine by the U.S., and the Pentagon has a substantial stockpile of these munitions. Though the U.S. last used cluster bombs extensively during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, they were considered a crucial weapon during the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. Proponents of a ban on cluster bombs argue that they indiscriminately kill and pose dangers to civilians long after their use. Alarm has been raised regarding Russia’s use of these munitions in Ukraine.

Although a convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been signed by over 120 countries, including several NATO allies, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not joined the treaty. It remains uncertain how NATO allies would perceive the U.S. providing cluster bombs to Ukraine and whether this issue might cause division among their strong support for Kyiv.

Recently, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense focusing on Russia and Ukraine, testified to Congress that cluster munitions would aid Ukraine in breaking through Russia’s entrenched positions.

