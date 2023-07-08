Two fatalities in road accidents in Quezon Province

In two separate incidents on Friday in Quezon Province, two motorcyclists lost their lives, while another sustained injuries.

The Quezon police reported on Saturday, July 8, that Cedrick Villaverde, the rider of a motorcycle, and his older brother Ryan, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was hit by a Nissan van driven by Antonio Baasis on the road in Barangay San Isidro at 5:55 p.m.

Cedrick died immediately from his injuries, while Ryan suffered a head injury and a broken leg. He was taken to the Mauban District Hospital for treatment.

The police investigation revealed that Baasis was trying to avoid hitting a man on the side of the road who was about to attack his vehicle with a piece of wood. As a result, Baasis collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The police have launched an investigation, and Baasis is currently in custody.

The police did not mention whether the victims were wearing helmets, which is mandated under the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.

In another incident in Calauag town, motorcycle rider Rodel Anzano, 40, died after his vehicle was hit by a truck driven by Noel Tandaan along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Biyan at around 3:30 p.m.

The police stated that Tandaan attempted to overtake the vehicle in front of him but ended up colliding with the motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle crashed into a steel post on the side of the road. Anzano, who was wearing a helmet, suffered severe injuries and died immediately.

The truck driver has been detained and is facing criminal charges.

