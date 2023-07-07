Twitter’s new CEO takes a dig at Meta’s competitor Threads

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino took a subtle dig at Threads, Facebook parent company Meta’s new rival platform, launched earlier this week.

Meta introduced Threads as a “text-based conversation app” to compete with Twitter. Chief product officer Chris Cox stated that it is Meta’s response to the platform. Within the first seven hours of its launch in over 100 countries, including the United States, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 10 million users registered for the app.

As Elon Musk’s successor after he relinquished his role as Twitter CEO, Yaccarino emphasized the importance of every user’s voice on the platform.

“Whether you’re here to witness historical moments, discover real-time information worldwide, express your opinions, or learn from others, on Twitter, you have the freedom to be authentic. It is the Twitter community that you have built,” she stated.

“And that is what makes it irreplaceable. The Twitter community can never be replicated,” Yaccarino concluded.

In her tweet, Yaccarino did not mention Meta or Threads explicitly.

According to The Verge, Cox stated during a company-wide meeting last month that Meta executives have heard from creators and public figures about their interest in a platform that is well-managed.

Musk has implemented several changes at Twitter since assuming the role of CEO last year. He introduced a system for users to pay for Twitter verification, revised content moderation rules, and reinstated previously suspended accounts, including that of former President Trump.

Most recently, he imposed temporary limits on the number of tweets that users can view each day, restricting verified accounts to 6,000 per day and unverified accounts to 600 per day.

Instagram users can log into Threads using their existing usernames and follow the same accounts. Meta has positioned it as a text-based version of Instagram, offering “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”