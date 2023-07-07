Twitter threatens to launch a legal suit against Meta over accusations of Threads theft

Twitter is taking legal action against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, over its new Threads platform. According to a letter sent by Twitter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta has allegedly hired former Twitter employees who have access to confidential information and trade secrets. Twitter demands that Meta immediately cease using such information. However, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone denies that any former Twitter employees are part of the Threads team. Twitter owner Elon Musk stated that competition is acceptable, but cheating is not. Threads’ user interface bears a resemblance to Twitter’s platform, although it lacks features such as keyword searches or direct messages. Alex Spiro has yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

